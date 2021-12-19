Take a look at these homes on the market in Henry

(Henry, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Henry than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

306 Richard Street, Henry, 61537 4 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,528 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Come take a look at this beautifully updated and restored 2 story home, right in the heart of Henry! This home features many great features that are sure to please including stunning hardwood flooring in the main living area and dining room! Spacious kitchen w/ tile backsplash, center island and excellent natural light! Office/sitting room w/ fireplace and tile flooring offers a great space for relaxing or entertaining! Bathrooms have been updated w/ tile accents for a one of a kind feel! Bonus loft that could easily be finished out. Fenced in backyard and so much more. Come take a look today!

For open house information, contact Adam Merrick, Adam Merrick Real Estate at 309-282-1000

401 Thomas St., Henry, 61537 3 Beds 1 Bath | $62,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,064 Square Feet | Built in None

This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house offers a double lot on the corner of Thomas St. This home features a variety of newer updates like the roof, siding, A/C unit, and more. This home includes great hardwood floors and trim. The second floor includes room for additional living space. Home is being sold 'as-is.' This property would make for a great place to call home. Schedule a private tour today.

For open house information, contact Jacob Hofer, LandProz Real Estate LLC at 507-373-5660

19580 600 North Avenue, Tiskilwa, 61368 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,554 Square Feet | Built in 1877

Looking for a rural farmstead, here it is. 2.24 acres with lots of outbuildings including an old dairy barn, another barn, a chicken barn, a hog barn, a workshop, old silo's and other outbuildings. 3 bed 2 bath home with a new second story full bath recently added. One bedroom on the main level and two more upstairs. Furnace runs on propane but the rest of the house is run on a rare natural gas well. Come home to the country!! Being sold "As Is." Cash or conventional loans only.

For open house information, contact Eric Johnston, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221

115 North Galena Street, Tiskilwa, 61368 1 Bed 0 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in None

Opportunities abound in this 1500 square foot clear span building that is currently zoned R-2. While gas is not currently hooked up there is a furnace and duct work in place (has not been used and unsure if it works.) Whether you decide to use it for a residential purpose or work on rezoning to commercial it would be great as apartments, a community center, multiple business options!

For open house information, contact Janelle McCarter, Landmark Realty Of Illinois LLC at 815-875-1221