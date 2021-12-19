House hunt Keenesburg: See what’s on the market now

(Keenesburg, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keenesburg will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

23795 County Road 35, La Salle, 80645 2 Beds 2 Baths | $570,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1977

The well maintained ranch style home has nothing but amazing views no matter where you look! Meticulously cared for property has just under 5 acres. Bring your horses! 3 horse runs with water access. 24x120 pole barn, roping arena and so much more. Beautifully maintained hardwood floors , new dishwasher, new water heater and new steel roof 2021. AC and Furnace were installed in 2013. Master bath has beautiful French doors and clawfoot tub. Oversized laundry room. All appliances staying including washer and dryer. This home exudes charm in ever corner! Great open concept with updates throughout. Back porch is covered with concrete patio. Large 2 car detached garage/shop. Property appraised in April for 580k . This is one you really need to take the time and come walk the property. Come see us before it's gone!

9740 County Road 55, Keenesburg, 80643 6 Beds 3 Baths | $950,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,012 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Country home located on 29+/- acres 6 bed 4 bath walkout basement All new kitchen and appliances/Master bath features soaking tub full walk/in shower walk in closets great family spaces wrap around deck amazing views large 3 car garage w/220v brand new 40 x 60 shop insulated 220v 12' overhang for storage rv parking shed with runs auto water and storage on each end Chicken coop dog runs fenced pasture . Quiet and secluded for your family and toys!

23798 County Road 50, La Salle, 80645 3 Beds 3 Baths | $2,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,080 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This beautiful 80 +/- acres has 2 homes and 4 recorded exemptions. The primary home consists of 6080 SF with views of the reservoir and mountains. It has 2 beds with an optional 3rd bed/office and 4 ba. The original 1000 SF home has 2 beds 1 ba and includes multiple outbuildings and room for all your animals. This property also has water shares that can be purchased or leased. Don't miss out on your own private oasis.

234 W Taylor Ave, La Salle, 80645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $262,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful 1/2 duplex in Move in condition! No HOA! Nicely updated! New vinyl plank flooring! New paint! New window coverings, All bedroom are on the same floor! 13X8 deck, off the dining room. Evaporative cooler! Fenced yard, Storage Shed! sprinkler system, Off street parking right in front! Newley installed furnace, Where else can you get three bedrooms, two baths with fenced yard, at this price! Great starter home or investment Should qualify for FHA, VA, or USDA! Great starter or investment! Take a look!

