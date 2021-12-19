ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Timber, MT

Take a look at these homes for sale in Big Timber

Big Timber Bulletin
Big Timber Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Big Timber, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Big Timber will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3II55e_0dR5binW00

105 E Boulder Court, Big Timber, 59011

4 Beds 3 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,517 Square Feet | Built in 1992

One level living on the banks of the Boulder River. The privacy of the setting of this beauty allows for quiet and serene living while being within the city limits and only 5 minutes from beautiful downtown Big Timber. As you enter the front door you are drawn through the living room to the windows overlooking the river. The home has an open living area with hand scraped mahogany floors. Warm and welcoming. The deck wraps around the east end of the home and along the entire back side of the home allowing you to soak in the morning sun and afternoon shade while literally sitting over the river. The roomy kitchen is made for entertaining with quartz counter tops, stainless KitchenAid appliances and gas cooktop. Well designed home for family yet cozy enough for single living.

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Duffey, Sonny Todd Real Estate at 406-932-6668

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360003)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MTP1c_0dR5binW00

48A Jim Parrent Lane, Big Timber, 59011

1 Bed 3 Baths | $1,339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,840 Square Feet | Built in 2008

The Phoenix Ranch is a perfect place for anybody wanting piece and quiet. This 80 acre property boost views of the Crazy Mountains, Yellowstone River, the Absarokee Beartooth Mountain Range, end of the road privacy, and adjoins a 160 acre State Land. The home is 1840 SQ/Ft with master bedroom, his and her master baths and master walk in closets. Spacious kitchen with top of line appliances, granite countertops, and custom cherry cabinets. The Timber frame home has gas fire place, wrap-around covered deck overlooking the mountains. The property has 4 great producing wells. The barn is perfect for horses, cattle, and has a studio for extra guest. The property has the seasonal Cox Creek running through it. Whitetail, Mule Deer, Antelope all travel through the ranch. The grass consists of Alfa

For open house information, contact Mike Sedgwick, Hayden Outdoors Real Estate at 406-932-6892

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109677)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=456Esz_0dR5binW00

415 Harris, Big Timber, 59011

5 Beds 3 Baths | $415,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,024 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Tastefully updated rancher style home with 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. Large, open concept kitchen on the main level that has been completely remodeled with an island, laminate floors, built in microwave, fridge, stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal and dining area which opens up to the living room with a beautiful rock fireplace and new carpeting. The upper level has two bedrooms and a bathroom. The basement has been remodeled and has a family room and a master suite with a large walk in closet. The other side at one time was a separate apartment with two bedrooms, one bath, kitchen, living room and laundry area but currently zoned residential, not multi-family . There is a one car garage and a garden shed.

For open house information, contact Ruthie Johnson, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-578-4399

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-360489)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVcc4_0dR5binW00

606 E 7Th Avenue, Big Timber, 59011

5 Beds 2 Baths | $445,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 1967

This brick sided rancher needs a family. Lots of room inside and out. A big bright family room upstairs and lots of potential in the partially finished basement. Opportunity for a family to establish their home in a desirable neighborhood. 4 blocks from the grade school and 3 blocks to the post office. The washer and dryer are currently on the main floor but hookups are installed in the basement.

For open house information, contact Mary Ann Duffey, Sonny Todd Real Estate at 406-932-6668

Copyright © 2021 Big Sky Country MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GARMT-366081)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Timber, MT
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Timber#Art#Mt#The Phoenix Ranch#Cox Creek
Big Timber Bulletin

Big Timber Bulletin

Big Timber, MT
14
Followers
321
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Timber Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy