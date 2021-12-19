Take a look at these homes on the market in Russellville
(Russellville, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Russellville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
This is a nice starter home. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main level and 2 bedrooms in the full basement - (1 bedroom is basically non-conforming). Laundry is in the walk out basement. There is a large yard with a patio and a play set that will remain with the property. The property is only about 1/2 miles from Highway 50, so there is easy access to East/West travel. This could be a good place for someone to make their own.
Adorable 3 bed/ 1 bath sitting on 3 lots in historic Olean! This property has been updated and meticulously maintained and cared for. Beautiful original hardwoods, NEW windows, fresh paint, main-level living, and a covered porch are some of the homes best features. Two of the bedrooms are very large, and the third (non-conforming) bedroom would make a great office or bonus area. This place is full of character! The yard is a great size, and you have a good-sized storage shed to boot! Schedule your tour today!
