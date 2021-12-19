Check out these homes for sale in Lac Du Flambeau now

(Lac Du Flambeau, WI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lac Du Flambeau will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

7344 Shady Ln, Minocqua, 54548 5 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,116 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful 5 bedroom home on close to an acre of level treed land is within minutes of MHLT school, Timber Ridge Golf course and .2 miles to Hwy 51. Remodeled ranch home has main level with open living room to kitchen with large breakfast counter island, 3 bdrms and full bath. Lower Level has a large family room with bar, bonus area, 2 bdrms (non-conforming) and full bath with laundry/utility areas. Attached 24x24 insulated garage off the blacktop driveway. Expansive front and back yards, brick patio, large shed, Charter Highspeed Internet. Shady Ln is a dead end street. Home is 5 minutes north of Hazelhurst Public beach and boat launch on Katherine Lake or 8 minutes south of Minocqua Public beach. NOTE: 3 bdrm septic system.

8995 Cth J, Woodruff, 54568 4 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Location! Location! Location! So close to town and amenities. Having Business B-2 Zoning, this property has a lot of potential and many possible uses. In-home business/residence, convert to a duplex (upper/lower) or put some sweat equity into updating it and continue to use it as a single family 4BR/2BA home. Updates include a 4BR septic system in 2021. This one features a functional floor plan and open concept main floor living. There are patio doors off of the dining area leading to a 3-season porch and a deck overlooking your backyard. Plenty of room in the heated attached garage for 2 cars and potential for a workshop area. Many different possibilities with this house!

9263 Park Place Ln, Minocqua, 54548 2 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Condominium | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Known as the quiet side of town you wouldn't believe you were in Minocqua. Beautifully appointed 2 BR 2.5 BA condo screams elegance as you walk in on the designer oak floors. The kitchen has few steps between workspace and appliances. The built in double oven offers conventional & convection cooking. The cook top stove is so convenient & the dishwasher has never been used. You'll love the openness of the high ceiling in the living room, which offers an exquisite wood framed gas fireplace. This spacious master suite is all you are looking for offering a large walk-in closet & the classy master bath, which includes a Jacuzzi style tub & a separate shower. No steps to climb as the laundry is on the main level. A large BR has its own BA for privacy on the upper level. The loft is a ideal place for your office. The lower level has a huge gathering place for those big family events plus there is a large storage area. Pride is shown in the array of odiferous flowers adorning the walkw

11567 Towering Pines Ln, Arbor Vitae, 54568 3 Beds 3 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,620 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Attractive cedar sided home, built in 2007, is situated on 6.64 acres. End of the road property on a quiet cul-de-sac, provides privacy. Blacktop driveway leads to a 3 car attached garage & a covered entryway, welcomes you. Main entry ushers you into dining area. Oak hardwood floors are featured throughout the living space. The kitchen has oak cabinetry & eat-in island & opens into the great room showcasing a pine cathedral ceiling & fieldstone gas fireplace & also provides access to a spacious deck running the length of the home. Main bedroom suite w/ walking closet & full bath, as well as 2nd & 3rd bedroom & 2nd full bath are also on 1st floor. Full basement features an impressive custom built bar, as well as rec room, exercise area, office, 3rd full bath, and utility room w/ storage. Home has been immaculately kept & the grounds are professionally landscaped w/ an open yard & multiple garden spaces & garden shed. This home is a delightful Northwoods haven!

