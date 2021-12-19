Check out these Tracy homes on the market

(Tracy, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tracy than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings:

207 Euclid Avenue, Milroy, 56263 4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Beautiful 4 Bed & 2 Bath home. Beautiful Kitchen with quartz counter tops. New flooring throughout the main floor and basement. Bedrooms hardwood floors are being refinished. Close to both the Baseball field, Catholic Church and the City park.

551 Rowland Street, Tracy, 56175 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,604 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Lots of woodwork, much of which was made by current owner. Great covered porch and patio wrap around 2 sides & a 4 season porch with a gas fireplace.

352 3Rd Street, Tracy, 56175 3 Beds 1 Bath | $78,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 1926

New shingles on the house in 2017, new floor coverings through much of the house, some new windows, new exterior doors

51 Rowland Street, Tracy, 56175 2 Beds 2 Baths | $74,000 | Single Family Residence | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Cute and cozy two bedroom and I bath home Shingles are just a couple years old. This home is waiting for that right person to call it theirs. Great for a starter home for looking for a rental property.

