Take a look at these homes for sale in Freer

(Freer, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Freer than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

706 Jeff Cowley, Freer, 78357 3 Beds 2 Baths | $103,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,079 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This property is for sale by a court appointed receivership. Sale must be approved prior to purchase.

1039 Huisache St, Freer, 78357 3 Beds 3 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,003 Square Feet | Built in 2000

***NEW, REDUCED PRICE!*** This is a beautiful & very well maintained 3/2 brick/slab home! GREAT LOCATION! It has a 2-car attached carport & there is additional parking in front. Includes close to half an acre! 132 X 139 are the approximate lot dimensions. Buyers, you'll love feeling like you're in the country, yet you're in town! Home has a nice front patio AND one in the back! The large back yard area with half bath is great for gatherings with family & friends! There are two sheds in the back yard area. The garage was converted into a large game room, & Sellers are willing to leave the pool table! The refrigerator & stove will also stay! NICE, TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT! There is an extra/bonus room that can be used as an office, craft room or a 4th bedroom. HOME IS OCCUPIED, SO ADVANCE NOTICE IS NEEDED FOR ALL SHOWINGS. NO SELLER FINANCING OR RENT-TO-OWN OFFERS CAN BE CONSIDERED. BUYERS MUST GET PRE-APPROVED, PRIOR TO MAKING AN OFFER.

190 S Duval St, Freer, 78357 2 Beds 2 Baths | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1900

GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY! PRICE HAS BEEN REDUCED! This is a very unique property that includes the home with 2 apartments & 3 separate apartments to the north of the home! The 2/1 apartment has had a long-term tenant. All the other apartments need work. Home has a beautiful rock, wood-burning fireplace and a very nice front patio with rock arches. Buyers, you can use your rental income to pay the mortgage payment! The stove & refrigerator can stay, if needed. Property is an Estate & is being sold AS IS. The home needs some repairs. PLEASE NOTE: 1900 is NOT the Year Built, it is the Default # used when actual age of property is UNKNOWN. ***ADVANCE NOTICE NEEDED FOR ALL SHOWINGS***

605 Cactus St, Freer, 78357 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,735 Square Feet | Built in 1976

ATTENTION Buyers! Come & see this very nice & well maintained 3/2 Brick home on over half an acre! Home has an attached, 2-car garage & additional parking for several other vehicles! Located in a nice neighborhood, very close to Schools! This home is move-in ready! There are many items that sellers can leave, with an acceptable offer! The new family will enjoy having the nice den AND the additional living room that is close to the kitchen & dining area! The large, back yard area is fenced and is a great space for many BBQ gatherings with family & friends! There is a detached apartment/guest quarters in back, that also has a work shop & storage area. Needs some work, but can be transformed into a game room, man cave, office or whatever your heart desires! It has a half bath. Sellers will consider all reasonable offers, but no rent to own or seller financing is available.

