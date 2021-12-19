Check out these homes for sale in Clarendon now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, TX

 2 days ago

(Clarendon, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Clarendon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkUw8_0dR5baji00

417 5Th Ave, Clarendon, 79226

4 Beds 4 Baths | $397,500 | Single Family Residence | 4,744 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Stunning home built in 1910 on a large corner lot in Clarendon, Texas with established and lush landscaping from the established trees to the lovely flower beds around the house. There are beautiful, original hardwood floors throughout the main areas, from the front living room through to the kitchen. The dining room can has lovely french doors that open up to the large, shaded courtyard for outdoor entertaining and enjoying patio weather! The white kitchen has been updated with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, complimented by the butler's pantry between kitchen and dining room. Retreat to this isolated master wing with a spa-like feel from the large soaking tub. On the other side of the house are two bedrooms with a jack-and-jill bath.

For open house information, contact JT Jamie Haynes Team, Triangle Realty, LLC at 806-367-8334

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-5965)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCE6L_0dR5baji00

720 W 4Th, Clarendon, 79226

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,134 Square Feet | Built in None

Clarendon Tx.--Updated move-in ready on huge corner lot. 2 bedrooms with dedicated office. Central heat and air, updated kitchen and baths. Built-in appliances. Brick. Storm cellar, single car garage and carport.

For open house information, contact Gary L Winton, Century 21 Boston Company at 806-654-3776

Copyright © 2021 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12600)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m48pn_0dR5baji00

161 Rick Husband Blvd, Howardwick, 79226

3 Beds 3 Baths | $80,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,971 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Ready to be close to Lake Greenbelt? Take a look at this gorgeous home that has lots of storage with open floor space. This home includes: A large kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter top space, breakfast bar, pantry, and spacious bedrooms. Floor Plan offers a private, master suite with separate walk in shower, garden tub, and linen closet.

For open house information, contact Jeremy Denham, Horton Neely, LLC, REALTORS(r) at 806-322-5300

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7786)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFMHx_0dR5baji00

802 Ellerbe St, Clarendon, 79226

3 Beds 1 Bath | $39,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,356 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Get a very nice property for under market value. This property just needs a quick clean up to make feel like home again. This is perfect for the buy and hold investor/landlord that can put some quick TLC into the property or rent AS-IS. Also perfect starter home with the Buyer that would like to put a little sweat equity. House boasts 3 beds, 1 bath. Decent size 2 space carport for covered parking and good size lot around the house.Not many opportunities come around like this. This property is going for a steal and it can be yours!!

For open house information, contact Salvador Caballero, ListWithFreedom.com at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7584)

Clarendon, TX
ABOUT

With Clarendon Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

