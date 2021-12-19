ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Plaine, IA

On the hunt for a home in Belle Plaine? These houses are on the market

Belle Plaine Journal
Belle Plaine Journal
 2 days ago

(Belle Plaine, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HRwlJ_0dR5bZnr00

128 Fairlawn Ct., Marengo, 52301

2 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fantastic ranch home located on a quiet cul de sac in Marengo! This zero lot property sits on almost half an acre so it has great outdoor space that you have to see to believe. Eat-in kitchen just off of the large living room. 2-large bedrooms including a master suite. 3 seasons Porch on back of house. Full basement is very clean with a lot of space!

For open house information, contact Mike Pilarczyk, Keller Williams Legacy Group at 319-423-4139

Copyright © 2021 Iowa City Area Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ICAARIA-202104832)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIBjm_0dR5bZnr00

106 2Nd, Van Horne, 52346

4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming 1 1/2 Story home featuring 3 bedrooms on the upper level, 1 master bedroom on the main floor, and .75 bathroom on the upper level. This corner also features an oversized insulated 2 stall garage with storage, and a 1 stall garage close to the home, these are also newly sided with a new roof. This is a great started home for a family with lots of potential to make it yours. Call now for your private tour of this beautiful home.

For open house information, contact Ashley Augustine, Century 21 Signature Real Estate - Cedar Falls at 319-239-1281

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Iowa Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCFBORIA-20215003)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
City
Belle Plaine, IA
City
Cedar Falls, IA
City
Marengo, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Real Estate
Belle Plaine, IA
Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House
Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine Journal

Belle Plaine, IA
14
Followers
296
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Belle Plaine Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy