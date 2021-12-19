On the hunt for a home in Belle Plaine? These houses are on the market

(Belle Plaine, IA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Belle Plaine. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

128 Fairlawn Ct., Marengo, 52301 2 Beds 3 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Fantastic ranch home located on a quiet cul de sac in Marengo! This zero lot property sits on almost half an acre so it has great outdoor space that you have to see to believe. Eat-in kitchen just off of the large living room. 2-large bedrooms including a master suite. 3 seasons Porch on back of house. Full basement is very clean with a lot of space!

106 2Nd, Van Horne, 52346 4 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,326 Square Feet | Built in 1905

Charming 1 1/2 Story home featuring 3 bedrooms on the upper level, 1 master bedroom on the main floor, and .75 bathroom on the upper level. This corner also features an oversized insulated 2 stall garage with storage, and a 1 stall garage close to the home, these are also newly sided with a new roof. This is a great started home for a family with lots of potential to make it yours. Call now for your private tour of this beautiful home.

