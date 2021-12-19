ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oblong, IL

House hunt Oblong: See what’s on the market now

Oblong Voice
Oblong Voice
 2 days ago

(Oblong, IL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oblong than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C3L4Q_0dR5bYv800

605 South Argus, Robinson, 62454

2 Beds 1 Bath | $38,000 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1957

2 bed 1 bath home in Robinson Illinois. Great flip home or investment property. Gas heat central air and has attached 1 car garage.

For open house information, contact Timothy Ratajczyk, EXP Realty LLC at 888-574-9405

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041540)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYDbE_0dR5bYv800

307 E Locust, Robinson, 62454

3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1948

With 3/4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a full basement, this affordable home has room to grow in. It offers an updated kitchen, a fireplace, 1 car detached garage, and a fenced in backyard. New roof and gutters in 2020. Central air currently does not work, window units will come with the house.

For open house information, contact Jesse A. McKinney, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11040070)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2j9A_0dR5bYv800

308 N Eagleton, Robinson, 62454

3 Beds 1 Bath | $82,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,184 Square Feet | Built in 1986

3 bedroom home located on large corner lot that is priced to sell!! This one won't last long, make your appointment to view this nice home.

For open house information, contact Zinnia Biggs, Biggs & Company Real Estate, Inc at 618-544-8911

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11018469)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3psGza_0dR5bYv800

502 N Lincoln, Robinson, 62454

2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Come view this handsome 2 bedroom, 2 bath with attached garage and numerous updates. Close to library! You will love the fenced back yard. Complete with separate man cave outbuilding with electric and A/C!

For open house information, contact Twilla Davis, Aldrich Realty at 618-592-3118

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11038592)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oblong, IL
City
Robinson, IL
City
Biggs, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Exp Realty Llc
Oblong Voice

Oblong Voice

Oblong, IL
19
Followers
298
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oblong Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy