Florien, LA

On the hunt for a home in Florien? These houses are on the market

 2 days ago

(Florien, LA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Florien. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9eQt_0dR5bX2P00

130 St Croix Avenue, Florien, 71429

6 Beds 3 Baths | $529,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,060 Square Feet | Built in 2013

South Toledo Bend Waterfront! Sit on your large covered back porch and enjoy the peaceful view of the water. Catch perch, bass, and catfish right off the boat dock in your back yard. This property is located in a clean, small paved subdivision with a private community paved boat launch adjacent to this property. Two homes on the property with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathrooms in one home and 3 bedrooms 1 bath in the other. Main home features include new floors, paint, open living, stone fireplace, and Large Master bedroom with Master bath. Large windows overlook the lake from the living area. Homes are energy efficient with spray in insulation. Property also has 50 amp and 30 amp hookups for RV/Trailer. Large 30 x 50 Metal building with roll up doors for all your "Lake Toys".

For open house information, contact LISA BONO, Century 21 Bono Realty at 337-478-1578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21009379)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Oy4Ve_0dR5bX2P00

78 Point 2 Drive, Florien, 71429

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1992

MOTIVATED SELLER!!! SELLER OFFERING $1000 BONUS TO SELLING AGENT!!!! Large Flat 0.77 acre plus leaseback Waterfront Lot with Boathouse........ Located on South end of Toledo Bend Lake NEAR PLEASURE POINT PARK AND SOUTH TOLEDO BEND STATE PARK...... This 3 bedroom 2 and half bath home is located in a protected cove but offers great open views of Toledo Bend Lake and breathtaking sunsets. The home has high vaulted ceilings in living and dining area and new wood tile flooring, also a petrified wood fireplace in living room. Open kitchen with all electric appliances and plenty of cabinet space for storage and offers a long bar area for additional dining space. The kitchen, dining, and living room areas are all open, providing more room for gatherings. There is a large sunroom off of the back of house with access to master bedroom and a Large back porch with built in bench seating around it. There is a concrete slab already laid in back yard that could be used as foundation for storage building, etc. Attached garage on front of home. Located within 2 hours from Lake Charles, LA.

For open house information, contact Jessica Dees, Toledo Town Realty, INC at 318-256-9844

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-10976988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnTiK_0dR5bX2P00

301 S Shoreline Drive, Florien, 71429

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Enjoy your days on the large deck of this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with water access on the South side of Toledo Bend Lake. A short boat ride will have you enjoying the open waters. Property has pear, peach, and fig trees. Enjoy the community of Whispering Woods with fishing and boat launch available. Property has 30 amp camper hookup and sewage available. Home is being sold in AS IS condition.

For open house information, contact Robert "Bobby" Hommel, Century 21 Bono Realty at 337-478-1578

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21005732)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08twos_0dR5bX2P00

220 St Martin St, Florien, 71429

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Motivated Sellers!! Come look and make your best offer! South Toledo Bend!! This lake camp was built in 2016. Two bedrooms, but one of them has a partial wall creating a separate bed area , 1 bath. Low maintenance while you are here or away. Metal roof, custom rustic cabinets, and gorgeous countertops that are custom made. Over half an acre in the Pirates Cove subdivision. Outside and Inside storage. Don't miss your chance to own property only 5 minutes or less from the lake! The marina is a short ride away on a golf cart. Call to schedule your showing today!!

For open house information, contact Karen Harrison, First Choice Real Estate Services at 318-645-6645

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11038796)

See more property details

