Simmesport, LA

On the hunt for a home in Simmesport? These houses are on the market

Simmesport Updates
 2 days ago

(Simmesport, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Simmesport will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xrfjH_0dR5bW9g00

1155 Prison, Cottonport, 71327

3 Beds 2 Baths | $75,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in None

Great location for anyone working in Cottonport. Also a great investment property. This mobile home was completely remodeled 8 years ago. It was previously rented for $650/month. It is a Zone 3, super heavy mobile home, hurricane rated, new metal roof, all custom solid cypress cabinets, and all water lines were upgraded to pex. The AC is also new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FWxM1_0dR5bW9g00

9779 Bayou Des Glaises St., Moreauville, 71355

0 Bed 0 Bath | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,760 Square Feet | Built in None

Located at 9779 Bayou Des Glaises St in Moreauville, La, this building has a total of 5,760 sqft of enclosed space and sits on 0.647 Acs. It is currently set up as a cabinet/woodworking shop but can be used for other things such as warehouse space or storage, and possibly light manufacturing or assembly of products. There are three roll up doors in place and of the total square footage, approx. 596 sqft is office space and there is also a bathroom with a toilet and sink. The seller is offering this property two ways, either with the cabinet making/woodworking equipment and an equipment list is available from the listing agent or just the building and land. Asking price for the property with the equipment is $100,000 and the asking price for the property without the equipment is $80,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXuzZ_0dR5bW9g00

128 Couvillion Street, Moreauville, 71355

2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in None

Investment oppurtunity!!!!! Nice home in Moreauville that has 2 beds and 1 bath. The home is in a nice area of town and has a storage building outside in the back yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poWuH_0dR5bW9g00

669 Grassy Lake Road, Simmesport, 71369

3 Beds 1 Bath | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 945 Square Feet | Built in None

Located on Bayou Natchitoches, inside Grassy Lake WMA at 669 Grassy Lake Rd. Simmesport, La., this 3BR 1BA waterfront camp is fully furnished and has approx. 945 sqft of living area and a large 24' x 30' metal shed with 2 roll up doors. One of the bedrooms in the camp is finished in cypress and the rest of it has just had the trim painted. There is also another full bath located down stairs in a separate building. The camp sits on approx. 0.80+/- acres of land and the sawtooth acorn oak trees planted in the yard sometimes draw deer right into the camp yard! The Red River is about three tenths of a mile away down Bayou Natchitoches from the camp. Grassy Lake and Red River Bay or a few minutes drive down the road for fishing and duck hunting while Smith Bay is about a 15 min drive from the camp. Richard K. Yancey WMA and Sunk Lake is right across the river from the mouth of Bayou Natchitoches for more hunting opportunity. The camp has its own well and softener and will make a great hunting camp while also offering some year round activities. It comes fully furnished and all the appliances stay so all you need to bring is your clothes and your gun or fishing pole! The large metal shed has room for your boat, atv, deer stands, decoys, etc. for all your hunting and fishing equipment.

Simmesport, LA
