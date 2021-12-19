Au Gres-curious? These homes are on the market

(Au Gres, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Au Gres. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2130 S Santiago Rd., Au Gres, 48703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1996

3 bedroom home, with 2 full baths, located a mile from Lake Huron. This home sits on 4 acres of property and includes a 30x40 pole barn and a 100x50ft. pond. Updates include new laminate wood flooring throughout and a newer roof. This home has central air and can be heated by both propane or wood pellet burner.

1497 M-55, Tawas City, 48763 2 Beds 1 Bath | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This cute and cozy two bedroom home with a two car garage is situated on approx. one acre of land and is located just 4 miles West of Tawas on the corner of M-55 and Rempert Road. This home has been remodeled and is in ready to move in condition. Within the last year this home got a new roof, completely painted inside and out, new kitchen cabinets and counter tops, updated plumbing fixtures, bathroom vanity and counter top, new toilet, new carpeting and laminate flooring. This remodel also includes newer appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Washer and Dryer. You won't find many homes in this condition, this close to town and ready to move into. The additional out building will help with your extra storage needs. The beautiful large lot will give you room for your family gatherings and events.

3866 E Michigan Avenue, Au Gres, 48703 4 Beds 2 Baths | $537,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,688 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Perfect 10! Spectacular waterfront 2-story home featuring 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Second floor family room can be accessed through the garage or from inside the house. Home also has a 50 X 36 wrap around deck overlooking awesome views of the Saginaw Bay that leads into Lake Huron. The Saginaw Bay is known for the state's most popular walleye fishing destinations. The property is 1/3 of a mile to the marina. Oversized garage measuring 30 X 26. Updates include in 2020 storm door and doors and fence, 2018 roof and windows, 2016 paint, 2014 carpet. Home also includes a generator hookup.

153 N Huron, Au Gres, 48703 3 Beds 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This once commercial building can be converted back to commercial . Three bedroom one bath. Living area behind the large open space to turn into your income property. Parent Parcels 0122-H19-000-007-00, 0122-H19-000-005-00 Child Parcel 0122-H19-000-007-10

