Check out these Republic homes on the market

14 California Mine Rd, Republic, 99166 1 Bed 1 Bath | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 480 Square Feet | Built in 1998

What a beautiful setting for these cool cabins nestled in a meadow, surrounded by large mature trees. So private and tranquil with several Aspen groves along the edge of the meadow. 44 acres with 2 cabins and a bath house. The main cabin is very solid and features an open main level with small kitchen area & wood stove. The loft provides sleeping space and has access to a little deck. The bath house has a shower, toilet & sink with propane hot water. The additional bunkhouse provides even more sleeping quarters with both propane & electric heat. Power has been installed and a developed gravity flow spring provides water. Backed up to some very isolated National Forest land give you endless recreational opportunities.

652 Adams St, Republic, 99166 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,232 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Opportunity knocks to own a nicely updated 4 BR/2BA 2232 sq. ft home in Republic. Features include beautiful main floor MB w/vaulted ceilings, lighted closets w/ Barn Doors a calming Water Feature & vaulted ceiling. All appliances convey in the updated Kitchen w/lots of storage & eating area. Additionally, there's another Bedroom on the main, 3/4 Bath, ceiling fans, cozy Living Room & main floor laundry room. Downstairs you'll find two additional Bedrooms and half bath. The home also has a large storage area beneath the house, a one car shop/garage, newer metal roof, new Hot Water Tank & a 2-car attached Carport. Seller to leave brand new vinyl windows in basement for new owner. Home is generator ready and High-Speed Internet. Welcome home!

287 Mule Deer Rd, Republic, 99166 1 Bed 0 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super cute cabin in the woods. Very well built and neat as a pin. Open floor plan with a loft that would be a great office/craft area or guest space. Nice covered front porch to sit and enjoy the serene views of the surrounding mountains and trees. Huge enclosed rear deck for storage and covered access to the garage and workshop area.

31 Madison St, Republic, 99166 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in None

Very solid one level home on a quiet cul-de-sac. This rancher style house has metal siding and a metal roof for low maintenance. Level large fenced backyard. Attached 1-car garage. This home has good bones and a lot of potential.

