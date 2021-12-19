House hunt Frankfort: See what’s on the market now

(Frankfort, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Frankfort. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1696 Nichols Road, Beulah, 49617 3 Beds 3 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,763 Square Feet | Built in 1945

A shingle cottage in the midst of professionally designed landscaping with views of Crystal Lake from a glassed in sunporch and great deck. The interior design reflects the original log cabin with a field stone gas fireplace, restored wood floors and wood walls. Great windows and skylights. A loft with air conditioning overlooks the living dining area. Also used as an extra bedroom. Three bedrooms and three full baths, primary en suite with great new walk in shower. Laundry, pantry. Filtered water system. Fully insulated two car garage. Security system, efficient natural gas heating and air conditioning, LP gas generator, lawn irrigation system. Interesting information: the original log cabin was located on the south shore of Crystal Lake, in 1940 it was moved across the ice to a location east of the present location then again moved to its present lovely garden corner. Sometime during its life, shingles and insulation were added to the outside but the interior original cabin is intact.

1074 Michigan Avenue, Benzonia, 49616 2 Beds 1 Bath | $224,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1900

So many options exist in this property in the charming village of Benzonia, located just minutes to Crystal Lake in Beulah and Lake Michigan beaches in Frankfort! Highlights include lovely tall ceilings and hardwood floors in the living room, butcher-block accent counters in the kitchen, a large mudroom/breezeway entrance at the back of the house, and a beautiful covered front porch. There is also a 325 sq.ft. finished and heated space in the detached garage. The property's current use is as a private residence which can certainly be continued, but commercial zoning opens the door to several possibilities - live in the house and work out of the finished space in the garage, or utilize the entire property for commercial use. This is a great location within walking distance to restaurants, parks, and shopping!

17082 Fourth Street, Arcadia, 49613 2 Beds 2 Baths | $167,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you thinking about an up-north retreat or rental property near Lake Michigan? Then the Village of Arcadia is it! Once home to lumber barons, Arcadia is home to people who love easy access to Lake Michigan and all that beauty Pure Michigan offers. It is also one of the first clear-water ports as you travel up the coast of Lake Michigan on scenic M-22 towards the north. Enjoy this quaint 2-bedroom, one-bath home/cottage, with a covered front porch ready for your finishing touches. The nicely wooded corner lot provides cool shade in the summers and amazing color in the fall. The two-car detached garage is the place to store your SUP boards, kayaks and canoes. The garage has a full bathroom inside. This is your home to enjoy Pure Michigan – close to the Camp Arcadia, world-class trout streams, boating, canoeing, fishing, hiking, kayaking, swimming, etc... Other area attractions within a short driving distance are Arcadia Bluffs and Crystal Mountain for four-season fun! This is some of the best fishing on Lake Michigan and Arcadia Lake. Bonus: A public park and tennis courts are right down the street! A must-see in this quaint/beautiful Village of Arcadia! Location, location, location...this home is only two blocks to Arcadia Lake and four blocks to the blue-green waters of Lake Michigan. (Cash sale only as the home needs finishing touches.)

11942 Goose, Honor, 49640 3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Just outside of Honor, only 15 minutes from Crystal Mountain and 30 minutes from Traverse City, this Cute 1940's Bungalow sits on just over 2 acres of land, has beautifully refinished hardwood floors, freshly painted walls, an updated electrical system and newer metal roof. Detached garage is divided into a parking and large workshop area (formerly a meat processing business). Add in a fenced yard that includes a tree fort, chicken coop, smokehouse and garden with irrigation... and this home is ready for you to set-up your own homestead! Call today for your showing on this beautiful home!

