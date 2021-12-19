Take a look at these homes on the Exmore market now

(Exmore, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Exmore will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

28009 Harborton Rd, Harborton, 23389 3 Beds 3 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,584 Square Feet | Built in 1889

Built in 1889, “Rosemear”, is a charming Victorian located in the small bayside village of Harborton. Lovingly kept for 40 years by the same owner. With 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms the house is well insulated, has a gas fireplace insert, additional laundry on second floor. Full third floor. Tankless hot water heater. Large vegetable garden and fenced pet area. Garden Tour property (2012) has low maintenance landscaping, water views of Pungoteague Creek. Detached 3 Car Garage with apartment above providing substantial rental income potential. Less than two minutes to the public boat access facility. Fifteen minutes to Riverside Memorial Hospital, the shores new state of the art medical complex and shopping in the historic town of Onancock. No flood insurance required. PRICED TO SELL!

10264 Red Bank Rd, Marionville, 23408 3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,500 | Farm | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Well built and maintained Eastern Shore style farm house. Very peaceful setting off Seaside Road and minutes from Red Bank Public Ramp. . The house has nice sized rooms with a full bath on the 1st level.. Hardwood floors in living area on 1st level. . Attic access through the crawl space in upstairs hallway. Roof is approximately 20 years +- old and is heavy weight shingles. Outside recently painted with specialty metal paint. with the additional acreage there is a nice back yard for gardening , patio, etc.

6184 Bayside Road, Exmore, 23350 5 Beds 3 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1754

Large fixer upper ready for a vision and a plan. Close proximity to Lankord Highway, town of Exmore, restaurants and shopping. Home to be sold as is. All cash offers are welcomed.

7400 Prettyman Cir, Exmore, 23350 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,674 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Welcome to this stunning cape cod style home situated perfectly on over an acre. The entrance takes you into over 3600 sq. ft. of living space to enjoy all this home has to offer. Upgrades galore including impressive gourmet kitchen with granite, high end appliances & island meticulously handcrafted by the owner. Great room with fireplace, wet bar and spectacular waterfront views. Master bdrm with with french doors leading to deck. Lg master bath with radiant floor heating and beautiful tiled shower. Spacious Closet in master and location for washer & dryer Living rm dining rm combo with fireplace. Other rm on 1st floor suitable for bedroom or office. 2nd level foyer perfect for study, 2 bdrms & full bath. Workshop w/ pellet stove & mini split. Lg screened porch w/ cook top & grill.

