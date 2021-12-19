ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beresford, SD

Check out these homes on the Beresford market now

Beresford Post
Beresford Post
 2 days ago

(Beresford, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Beresford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aPycR_0dR5bJvT00

29819 471St Ave, Beresford, 57004

4 Beds 3 Baths | $600,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,857 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Are you looking for 6 acres close to town? This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has plenty of room for everyone! This acreage will be your own private oasis the minute you pull onto the property with the inviting, established trees and landscape. Step inside to your massive kitchen that has oodles of counters and cabinets. Large walk in pantry too! This house has a primary bedroom en-suite with two closets. Spacious main floor laundry/half bath combo is the perfect addition to this home. Cozy up to your wood stove just off the living room area. In addition there is a main floor family room with wall to wall windows and a private deck. Upstairs there are three additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. The basement offers additional storage is partially finished! There is also access from the attached insulated two stall garage to the basement. Work or play in the 40x28 shed with concrete floor. This property is great as is or can add your personal touches!

For open house information, contact Mandra Kruse, Keller Williams Realty-SF at 605-275-0555

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22105988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Rn8n_0dR5bJvT00

202 E Maple St, Beresford, 57004

2 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 936 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Well-kept home in lovely, quiet neighborhood. Ready to move in! 2 bedroom 2 bath with laundry on the main. Open the lower level for storage. 1 car garage. Large lot.

For open house information, contact Woody Houser, Sioux Empire Real Estate at 605-763-8085

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASESD-22103587)

See more property details

Comments / 0

