House hunt Lacygne: See what’s on the market now

(Lacygne, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lacygne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

17 Rose Marie Drive, Linn Valley, 66040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Affordable home within the gated community of Linn Valley lakes. This home is situated on 3 lots, so there is plenty of space and privacy. There are two driveways and lots of room to enjoy nature, or to build a garage and/or a shop. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Roof and HV/AC are only 1.5 years old! This one-owner home is clean and ready for a new owner. A little sweat equity and updating should impact future value - so come and see this one soon!

712 E Market Street, Lacygne, 66040 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Completley remodled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extra exquisite touches! Extra large Kitchen complete with tons of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and a large island with cabinets and gorgeous granite top. Tiled mud room, with a special touch of sliding barn doors covering the laundry area. Long driveway with a deep 2 car detached garage with concrete floor. Property backs up to Elementry school parking lot, easy walk for kids to walk to school! Fenced in yard behind the house, and a great Pergola on the west side of the house to sit and enjoy the beautiful sunsets!

17 Wright Court, Linn Valley, 66040 2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investor Special!! If you're Looking for the perfect flip or winter project to make this home beautiful by summer time to enjoy all the amenities Linn Valley Lakes has to offer such as enjoying a round of golf or enjoying a day at the lake look no further. The home has been cleaned out and the lot has been cleared out for the next owner to see the potential this home has to offer. Similar rehabbed homes are selling for $130K-$160K.

7921 W 1600 Road, Parker, 66072 4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,533 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful built California Split Level home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. This property features an open floor plan with tons of living space. The fireplace is native Eastern Kansas stone and is centrally located. Big rooms and thought out custom features! Outside you will find mature shade trees and the southern portion of the property is North Sugar Creek. This property has a lot to offer!

