ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacygne, KS

House hunt Lacygne: See what’s on the market now

Lacygne Journal
Lacygne Journal
 2 days ago

(Lacygne, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lacygne will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33sGzi_0dR5bI2k00

17 Rose Marie Drive, Linn Valley, 66040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $124,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Affordable home within the gated community of Linn Valley lakes. This home is situated on 3 lots, so there is plenty of space and privacy. There are two driveways and lots of room to enjoy nature, or to build a garage and/or a shop. Spacious living room is open to the kitchen. The master bedroom has a private bathroom. Roof and HV/AC are only 1.5 years old! This one-owner home is clean and ready for a new owner. A little sweat equity and updating should impact future value - so come and see this one soon!

For open house information, contact Gregg Ahnemann, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2355525)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0knmJ4_0dR5bI2k00

712 E Market Street, Lacygne, 66040

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Completley remodled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with extra exquisite touches! Extra large Kitchen complete with tons of cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and a large island with cabinets and gorgeous granite top. Tiled mud room, with a special touch of sliding barn doors covering the laundry area. Long driveway with a deep 2 car detached garage with concrete floor. Property backs up to Elementry school parking lot, easy walk for kids to walk to school! Fenced in yard behind the house, and a great Pergola on the west side of the house to sit and enjoy the beautiful sunsets!

For open house information, contact Marcela Egea, Keller Williams Realty Partner at 913-906-5400

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2357425)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mARrk_0dR5bI2k00

17 Wright Court, Linn Valley, 66040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investor Special!! If you're Looking for the perfect flip or winter project to make this home beautiful by summer time to enjoy all the amenities Linn Valley Lakes has to offer such as enjoying a round of golf or enjoying a day at the lake look no further. The home has been cleaned out and the lot has been cleared out for the next owner to see the potential this home has to offer. Similar rehabbed homes are selling for $130K-$160K.

For open house information, contact Nick Gadwood, NextHome Gadwood Group at 913-481-0334

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2358358)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNaT9_0dR5bI2k00

7921 W 1600 Road, Parker, 66072

4 Beds 3 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,533 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautiful built California Split Level home. 4 bedrooms and 3 full bath. This property features an open floor plan with tons of living space. The fireplace is native Eastern Kansas stone and is centrally located. Big rooms and thought out custom features! Outside you will find mature shade trees and the southern portion of the property is North Sugar Creek. This property has a lot to offer!

For open house information, contact Trenton Johnson, Crown Realty at 913-795-4555

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSKS-2336127)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lacygne, KS
City
Linn Valley, KS
City
Home, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Real Estate
Local
Kansas Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Creek#Open House#California Split#Hv Ac#Elementry#Pergola
Lacygne Journal

Lacygne Journal

Lacygne, KS
11
Followers
291
Post
964
Views
ABOUT

With Lacygne Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy