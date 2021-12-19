House hunt Bloomfield: See what’s on the market now

(Bloomfield, KY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bloomfield than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6 Adams Ct, Taylorsville, 40071 4 Beds 3 Baths | $447,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,373 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Excellent Spencer County Schools and rapidly growing community!!! This spacious home on over an acre is under construction now! Don't miss out on picking stone for countertops, paint, tile, and flooring while you still can! Upon entering this Craftsman Style beauty you will be greeted with soaring vaulted ceilings and an incredibly open floor plan perfect for entertaining.The primary bedroom features a large walk in closet and the en suite will have double vanity sinks, a bathtub and a tiled shower. The two additional bedrooms on the first floor are separate from the primary bedroom allowing ample privacy. There is an additional bedroom upstairs that can be used as an office or whatever you desire. The living room will feature an electric fireplace, the laundry will have a utility sink, and the kitchen will have a good sized pantry. From garage there is a mud room area with built ins. Additionally, there is a half bath for convenient guest use! The lot is unbelievable with serene views surrounding you of gently rolling hills as far as your eyes can see. The back porch is under roof for enjoying your favorite beverage year round. There will also be a circular driveway in the front of this stunner not only for the functionality of guest parking but will add a level of sophistication to your new purchase which is a big bonus to this price point. Estimated completion will be the beginning of January 2022. Contact me today for your private showing!!! You won't want to miss this one.

110 Federal Pl, Bardstown, 40004 2 Beds 1 Bath | $140,000 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Home is currently being rented. Renter has 60 days to vacate once contract is signed.

139 Whitney Dr, Bardstown, 40004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $221,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Wonderful Home! Excellent Location! Great Price! 3BR 2BA brick ranch w/ 2 car detached garage w/ attached covered patio area on .54 acre lot located off HWY 245. Vaulted Living Room, hardwood & tile flooring, full compliment of appliances remain, spacious Primary suite w/ tiled primary bath & walk in shower. Split floor plan with 2 additional nice bedrooms & tiled hall bath on the opposite side of the home. Great rear deck & covered patio area for all your outdoor enjoyment along with mature shade & tree lined back yard. Great location minutes from all the amenities of Historic Bardstown including shopping, schools, restaurants & downtown area. Desirable Thomas Nelson School District. Convenient to Flaget Hospital. Great commute location to E-town, Louisville & Radcliff via I65.

119 Crystal Springs Dr, Bardstown, 40004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $264,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,332 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction brick home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a walkout basement and a 2 car lower level garage.

