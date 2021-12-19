ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Hamilton market now

(Hamilton, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hamilton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IJyIy_0dR5bCkO00

95 Lane 120 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, 46742

4 Beds 4 Baths | $495,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 2019

HUGE PRICE CUT! PRICED TO SELL! Enjoy living on the lake for about almost half the price it would normally cost with this leased land option. Make your dreams become a reality! Enjoy the ultimate retreat to Lake Hamilton with this NEW construction home with almost 4,000 square feet. This home offers four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, bonus room (that can be used as a spare bedroom or storage room), granite counter tops in the first floor kitchen and the basement kitchen. The open concept living room and kitchen area will give you beautiful water views. Step out to the spacious deck for even more of a beautiful view. The walk out basement leads right out the patio and lake! The master bedroom offers a en-suite bathroom with custom walk in tiled shower. Come see this one immediately!

For open house information, contact Jasmin Halimanovic, Direct Realty at 260-710-1638

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202027245)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1435lA_0dR5bCkO00

606 Sarah Drive, Angola, 46703

2 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Condominium | 1,088 Square Feet | Built in 1996

West side of a recently split duplex. It's a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, built in 1996 and backs up to a stocked pond. There's 1,088 sq.ft. with a large living room and dining room, overlooked by a big kitchen with breakfast bar. The bedrooms are on opposite ends of unit and the main bedroom is an on suite. New paint throughout. Most furnishings can stay. The laundry is in hallway from attached garage. Taxes are estimated at half of current taxes for entire building.

For open house information, contact David Hardiek, Anchor Realty & Auction Inc Lake James at 260-833-6308

Copyright © 2021 Northeastern Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEINAR-202149998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C61An_0dR5bCkO00

1719 N St Rd 827, Angola, 46703

3 Beds 3 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Check out this house on 2 acres of land.

For open house information, contact Anthony Isa, RE/MAX Results - Angola office at 260-665-2414

Copyright © 2021 Northeastern Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEINAR-202140851)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ufEZl_0dR5bCkO00

5175 S 350 E. Road, Hamilton, 46742

4 Beds 2 Baths | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Auction - Oct. 9 beginning at 9am real estate sells at 12noon

For open house information, contact Beth Reinhart, Wiegmann Auctioneers at 260-447-5195

Copyright © 2021 Upstate Alliance of REALTORS® Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FWAARIN-202139025)

See more property details

