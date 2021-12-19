Take a look at these homes for sale in Leon

(Leon, WV) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Leon will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

35 Cerro Lane, Red House, 25168 3 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,204 Square Feet | Built in 1986

FISHERMAN'S PARADISE. Own your own dock. Love to fish or boat. Great access to Kanawha River. Great one floor plan with hardwood floors. Updated kitchen including appliances. Gas stove for cooking. Big pantry closet. Laundry/utility has cabinets and storage. Big linen closet in the bathroom. Detached two car garage plus a three room storage building behind that. Less than a mile from the Winfield Bridge. Convenient to shopping/gas stations.

178 Gavin Drive, Fraziers Bottom, 25082 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in None

Disregard listing price. Property to be sold at public auction.3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. 1,488+/- sqft Ranch Home. 1.06+/- Acre Lot (as assessed) - Mostly Flat Cleared Lot! Lot 19 on Map. Renovated Home with New Flooring and Paint. Brand New Central A/C. Open Floor Plan with Living Area, Dining Area. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & Large Bathroom! Concrete Block Started for Garage. Property to be sold at public auction Thursday, November 11th at 6:00PM. This is a sale by auction; Accordingly, the final sales price may vary substantially higher or lower than the listing price, and is determined via competitive bidding. Online Bidding Only.

1565 Capehart Road, Leon, 25123 3 Beds 2 Baths | $116,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2003

2 acres, Excellent condition doublewide with all the extras! 3 bedroom/2 baths, New HVAC 2020 New Carpet, Large living room with cedar wood tongue & groove accent walls. Also includes a large den with wood burning fireplace. Large open kitchen with island. Spacious Master bedroom, master bathroom with shiplap accent wall, garden tub, and double sink vanity. Wood deck overlooking back yard. Plenty of room for all outdoor activities.

35 North Red Oak Drive, Cottageville, 25239 3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in None

This totally new inside and out ranch style house is gonna really surprise you. No other house like it on the market. New kitchen, floors, paint, doors, flooring, deck and the list goes on. Flat lot with woods off the back deck will make for you a private retreat. Don’t miss out of this one! Make your offer today!

