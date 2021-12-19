Take a look at these homes on the market in Blue Mountain

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Blue Mountain, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Blue Mountain than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G6sxI_0dR5bAyw00

121 Hurt Street, Ripley, 38663

2 Beds 1 Bath | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Great starter home, close to restaurants, shopping and school. 2 bedroom, 1 bath, with game room.

For open house information, contact Jimmy E Benefield, Tomlinson Realty Group, LLC at 662-266-1033

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-3641)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn4pT_0dR5bAyw00

3751 Ms-370, Ripley, 38663

4 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,850 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Country living at its best! Beautiful 4 br/3 ba home on almost two acres of land. All bedrooms are nice and spacious with high ceilings and laminate floors. Convenience of gas station, grocery shopping, community park and restaurants less than two miles away. This one is worth a closer look!Owner licensed real estate agent.

For open house information, contact Sonya Weeden Dendy, Five Star Realty at 662-534-5025

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-2495)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YvUYi_0dR5bAyw00

186 Dogwood Dr, None, 38603

2 Beds 1 Bath | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 768 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This charming home in beautiful Snow Lake Shores community is the perfect spot to unwind, relax and have a peaceful place to enjoy. Home and extra lot is surrounded by trees that provides peace and comfort but yet able to enjoy all the amenities of Snow Lake Shores. Whether you want to sit on your front porch swing and listen to the birds and crickets or go get on your boat and fish, come see why Snow Lake Shores is listed as one of the "TOP 10" secret places to live in Mississippi.

For open house information, contact Tim Mullins, Kessinger Real Estate at 662-234-5555

Copyright © 2021 North Central Mississippi Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCMRMS-149354)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1tbX_0dR5bAyw00

410 Ashland Road, Ripley, 38663

3 Beds 0 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,753 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Located on a corner lot in the city limits of Ripley this historic home has lots of character and is ready for someone with a vision! The outside has been freshly painted and the roof is only 2 years old. The inside is a blank slate with options galore. Priced to move, the owner is willing to sell as is. Price will increase as renovation work continues. Agents see private remarks.

For open house information, contact Nicole Bullock, Rachel Ray Real Estate LLC at 662-598-2023

Copyright © 2021 Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEMSBD-21-3022)

