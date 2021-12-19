ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lovell, WY

Check out these homes on the Lovell market now

Lovell Voice
Lovell Voice
 2 days ago

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XYJS_0dR5b9BS00

133 Hwy 32, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1996

The perfect self-sustaining horse property. It boast a 4000 sq/ft home with many custom features. The large shop is prepared for horses, RV's, or any hobby. The wrap around porch provides easy viewing of the Pryor and Big Horn Mountains. With 33 acres of irrigation,a large pond, and established trees and landscaping, there is plenty of room to enjoy the west. Call now FMI or to schedule a showing.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Robinson, DBW Realty at 307-254-3648

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10016496)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FTXKs_0dR5b9BS00

1088 Road 7, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

View this home today via the 360 Virtual Tour! 3,564+/- sq/ft on one level, 1024 sq/ft garage & 2000 sq/ft fully finished shop on 8.4 irrigated acres. Adj 92 acres w/ live water can be sold as well! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & custom hickory cabinets throughout. This turnkey country horse property is immaculately constructed & cared for. Landscaping, gardens & setting are second to none!

For open house information, contact David Zaddock, Elite West Realty at 307-764-6222

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017292)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ou2C4_0dR5b9BS00

25 9Th St W, Lovell, 82431

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new and great location. One level three bedroom, two bath home with covered deck. Well built with R49 and R21 insulation. Close to shopping, church, schools and the hospital.

For open house information, contact John Parsons, 307 Real Estate at 307-587-4959

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10017385)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCkKU_0dR5b9BS00

1605 Lane 10, Lovell, 82431

4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Unbelievable views year round. Capture the scenic Big Horn Mountains to the East and the Pryors to the North. Very well kept with new roof, new exterior paint, flooring, and more.

For open house information, contact Becky Perkins, Brand Above Real Estate at 307-548-7070

Copyright © 2021 Northwest Wyoming Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NWBORWY-10016839)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
Wyoming State
Wyoming Real Estate
City
Lovell, WY
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Fmi#Dbw Realty#Elite West Realty
Lovell Voice

Lovell Voice

Lovell, WY
43
Followers
319
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lovell Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy