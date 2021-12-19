Check out these homes on the Lovell market now

(Lovell, WY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lovell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

133 Hwy 32, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1996

The perfect self-sustaining horse property. It boast a 4000 sq/ft home with many custom features. The large shop is prepared for horses, RV's, or any hobby. The wrap around porch provides easy viewing of the Pryor and Big Horn Mountains. With 33 acres of irrigation,a large pond, and established trees and landscaping, there is plenty of room to enjoy the west. Call now FMI or to schedule a showing.

1088 Road 7, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $900,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,564 Square Feet | Built in 2006

View this home today via the 360 Virtual Tour! 3,564+/- sq/ft on one level, 1024 sq/ft garage & 2000 sq/ft fully finished shop on 8.4 irrigated acres. Adj 92 acres w/ live water can be sold as well! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan & custom hickory cabinets throughout. This turnkey country horse property is immaculately constructed & cared for. Landscaping, gardens & setting are second to none!

25 9Th St W, Lovell, 82431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new and great location. One level three bedroom, two bath home with covered deck. Well built with R49 and R21 insulation. Close to shopping, church, schools and the hospital.

1605 Lane 10, Lovell, 82431 4 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,440 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Unbelievable views year round. Capture the scenic Big Horn Mountains to the East and the Pryors to the North. Very well kept with new roof, new exterior paint, flooring, and more.

