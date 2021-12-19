Check out these homes for sale in Red Lodge now

(Red Lodge, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Red Lodge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

8 Bobcat Lane, Red Lodge, 59068 3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,406 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2012

The coolest home is Red Lodge is back. Custom Built home by Glenn Sukut.Yes, there is a seasonal irrigation stream.Yes, there is a back patio with wood fireplace that is super hot and not cool.Yes, the ceilings feel taller than what is shown in the photos.Yes, there are lions and bears in the area. The finest craftsmanship was used in all phases of the home. From the boulder dig out done by High Country Equip. to the finish work done by Glen and his crew. See Private Remarks. See Supplements for Utility and further info.

37 Fox Road, Red Lodge, 59068 5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,197,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 15 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Family transfer to reduce acreage to 15 acres and is in the process

2825 Pine Ridge Road, Red Lodge, 59068 3 Beds 2 Baths | $632,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New build on Red Lodge Golf Course will have impressive features & great views in many directions. The great room will have a vaulted pine ceiling with built in hickory shelves, nice large windows & a GFP. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, hickory cabinets, an island with raised bar, pantry & adjacent dining room with access to back patio. Solid pine doors & trim throughout home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all with quartz countertops & hickory cabinets, master bathroom will have a tiled shower & separate soaking tub. Foyer, laundry room with deep sink, & 2 car fully finished garage. Outside will have LP Smart Siding, seamless gutters, landscaping, UGS, patio & concrete driveway. Completion to be approximately 03/2022. Get in early to be able to pick some of the finishes & colors. Color pictures are just showcasing builders precise craftsmanship in recently built homes.

