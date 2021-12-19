ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lodge, MT

Check out these homes for sale in Red Lodge now

Red Lodge Daily
Red Lodge Daily
 2 days ago

(Red Lodge, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Red Lodge than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27cxfL_0dR5b8Ij00

8 Bobcat Lane, Red Lodge, 59068

3 Beds 3 Baths | $899,406 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2012

The coolest home is Red Lodge is back. Custom Built home by Glenn Sukut.Yes, there is a seasonal irrigation stream.Yes, there is a back patio with wood fireplace that is super hot and not cool.Yes, the ceilings feel taller than what is shown in the photos.Yes, there are lions and bears in the area. The finest craftsmanship was used in all phases of the home. From the boulder dig out done by High Country Equip. to the finish work done by Glen and his crew. See Private Remarks. See Supplements for Utility and further info.

For open house information, contact Heather Quinn, C Mor Red Lodge Real Estate at 406-446-2123

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-324675)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtOWV_0dR5b8Ij00

37 Fox Road, Red Lodge, 59068

5 Beds 3 Baths | $1,197,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,161 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Are you ready to move to Montana? Come make this beautiful custom log home yours! Sitting on just over 15 acres this 5 bedroom 3 bath home has room for all. Signature log work throughout! Bring your horses, dogs and kids if you have them. Garage has a bunk room off the West end that would make a perfect office. VIVACIOUS VIEWS from all sides! Family transfer to reduce acreage to 15 acres and is in the process

For open house information, contact Myrna Rue, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-315042)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=331ba7_0dR5b8Ij00

2825 Pine Ridge Road, Red Lodge, 59068

3 Beds 2 Baths | $632,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,073 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New build on Red Lodge Golf Course will have impressive features & great views in many directions. The great room will have a vaulted pine ceiling with built in hickory shelves, nice large windows & a GFP. Kitchen with quartz countertops, SS appliances, hickory cabinets, an island with raised bar, pantry & adjacent dining room with access to back patio. Solid pine doors & trim throughout home. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all with quartz countertops & hickory cabinets, master bathroom will have a tiled shower & separate soaking tub. Foyer, laundry room with deep sink, & 2 car fully finished garage. Outside will have LP Smart Siding, seamless gutters, landscaping, UGS, patio & concrete driveway. Completion to be approximately 03/2022. Get in early to be able to pick some of the finishes & colors. Color pictures are just showcasing builders precise craftsmanship in recently built homes.

For open house information, contact Joy DeSaveur, Montana Realty Co.of Red Lodge at 446-474-4

Copyright © 2021 Billings Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BARMT-319826)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red Lodge, MT
Business
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
City
Glen, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Red Lodge, MT
Red Lodge, MT
Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Laundry Room#Custom Built#High Country Equip#Montana Realty Co Of#Ss Appliances
Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge Daily

Red Lodge, MT
24
Followers
311
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Red Lodge Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy