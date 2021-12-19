ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringgold, LA

On the hunt for a home in Ringgold? These houses are on the market

Ringgold News Beat
Ringgold News Beat
 2 days ago

(Ringgold, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ringgold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

410 Tooke Road, Elm Grove, 71051

2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Camp House on Lake Bistineau with over 200 ft of waterfrontage - 2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms on 10+ Acres of land with Work Shed & Boathouse. Excellent Hunting & Fishing. Remote, Quiet!!

For open house information, contact Steven Futch, EXP Realty, LLC at 337-522-7554

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14686626)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZTYf_0dR5b6XH00

156 Stewart Road, Hall Summit, 71034

4 Beds 4 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,407 Square Feet | Built in 2013

ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON APPROXIMATLEY 5 ACRES IN HALL SUMMIT...SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN AND WORTH THE DISTANCE! THIS BEAUTY HAS IT ALL...LIVING ROOM WITH DINING AREA AND BEAUTIFUL CATHEDERAL CEILING, FORMAL DINING FOR HOLIDAYS, THE PERFECT KITCHEN FOR ALL THE COOKS, OFFICE OR STUDY WITH BUILT IN BOOK CASES, A SEPARATE STAIR WELL LEADING TO A LARGE GAMEROOM WITH AN ADDITONAL GAMING ROOM OR SOUND PROOF MUSIC ROOM, HEATED AND COOLED GYM OFF THE GARAGE, ONE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH ON-SUITE BATH, ADDIDIONAL 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EXQUISITE WOOD FLOORS, EXOTIC GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DESIGNER FIXTURES, 10x14 STORAGE SHED, INVITING FRONT PORCH AND TONS OF STORAGE.

For open house information, contact Nancy Harner, Diamond Realty & Associates at 318-746-0011

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14613885)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWh1o_0dR5b6XH00

4302 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051

3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

REDUCED!!! SELLERS HIGHLY MOTIVATED! Come see this wonderful property nestled on over 5 acres of land! This retrofitted double-wide is ready for a new owner to provide a little TLC. The pond on the front of the property is sure to be fun for those Louisiana summers! Call me today to set your appointment to see all the details!

For open house information, contact Sarah Barfield, Keller Williams Northwest at 318-213-1555

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14625079)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcdMD_0dR5b6XH00

1450 Franklin Road, Heflin, 71039

3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2003

GOOD WEBSTER PARISH SCHOOLS - JUST OFF OF HWY 371 - POSSIBLY WILL NOT GO FHA

For open house information, contact Roy Collins, RE/MAX Executive Realty at 318-865-9900

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14643252)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ringgold, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Art#Exp Realty#Llc#Approximatley
Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold News Beat

Ringgold, LA
35
Followers
291
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ringgold News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy