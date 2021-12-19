On the hunt for a home in Ringgold? These houses are on the market

(Ringgold, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ringgold will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

410 Tooke Road, Elm Grove, 71051 2 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Camp House on Lake Bistineau with over 200 ft of waterfrontage - 2 Story, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms on 10+ Acres of land with Work Shed & Boathouse. Excellent Hunting & Fishing. Remote, Quiet!!

156 Stewart Road, Hall Summit, 71034 4 Beds 4 Baths | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,407 Square Feet | Built in 2013

ONE OF A KIND CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON APPROXIMATLEY 5 ACRES IN HALL SUMMIT...SHORT DRIVE TO TOWN AND WORTH THE DISTANCE! THIS BEAUTY HAS IT ALL...LIVING ROOM WITH DINING AREA AND BEAUTIFUL CATHEDERAL CEILING, FORMAL DINING FOR HOLIDAYS, THE PERFECT KITCHEN FOR ALL THE COOKS, OFFICE OR STUDY WITH BUILT IN BOOK CASES, A SEPARATE STAIR WELL LEADING TO A LARGE GAMEROOM WITH AN ADDITONAL GAMING ROOM OR SOUND PROOF MUSIC ROOM, HEATED AND COOLED GYM OFF THE GARAGE, ONE DOWNSTAIRS BEDROOM WITH ON-SUITE BATH, ADDIDIONAL 3 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. EXQUISITE WOOD FLOORS, EXOTIC GRANITE, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, DESIGNER FIXTURES, 10x14 STORAGE SHED, INVITING FRONT PORCH AND TONS OF STORAGE.

4302 Highway 154, Elm Grove, 71051 3 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 2005

REDUCED!!! SELLERS HIGHLY MOTIVATED! Come see this wonderful property nestled on over 5 acres of land! This retrofitted double-wide is ready for a new owner to provide a little TLC. The pond on the front of the property is sure to be fun for those Louisiana summers! Call me today to set your appointment to see all the details!

1450 Franklin Road, Heflin, 71039 3 Beds 1 Bath | $52,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 2003

GOOD WEBSTER PARISH SCHOOLS - JUST OFF OF HWY 371 - POSSIBLY WILL NOT GO FHA

