On the hunt for a home in Eureka? These houses are on the market

122 N Main St, Eureka, 67045 3 Beds 3 Baths | $65,000 | 4,442 Square Feet | Built in 1880

BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY!! This building contributes to the historic district in Eureka, KS--Therefore, it is eligible for federal and state historic tax credits! The main floor includes a two entrance retail shop/restaurant/kitchen/public restroom/bonus room with attached bath/and storage. The upper level includes a 2 bedroom apartment with a separate exterior entrance. The apartment's large living area is open to the kitchen and has a beautiful view of downtown Eureka! It also has a bonus room/dining area and laundry. Eureka is located on Kansas State Highway 54 which is appprox. one hour West of Wichita in the Flinthills of Kansas. There are abundant lakes and wildlife surrounding it, which bring many people to this area throughout the year. Eureka is a historic town with many new amenities such as schools, library, swimming pool, parks, balls fields, hospital, health center, courthouse, country club, community activity center and more. Another plus is "The Gym," located next door! This property has a lot of potential! You could live above your business or have income from the apartment/nightly or long-term rental. Or collect rent for both levels! Information regarding the tax credit and grants available for this property will be available soon! Room measurements are estimated. More photos soon! Complete legal description : All of Lot Eighteen (18) and the North Two (2) feet of Lot (17), Block Eleven (11), of the Original Townsite, City of Eureka, Greenwood County, Kansas.

For open house information, contact Cynthia Brubaker, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

77 Eureka Lake Rd, Eureka, 67045 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,584 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This Mennonite Built home is absolutely amazing and has amazing views as well as a couple of fun trails to the dock. While there are a couple of neighbors, they aren't close....this property is an excellent get a way! Everything has been very well maintained and is extremely clean and updated (including a new heat pump and central air! Lots of natural light and beautiful views and a new, very spacious wooden porch that leads into the laundry room area! The sunroom has a small wood burning stove that stays with the home for those cold winter days. The unfinished basement is set up for an additional bedroom, if you prefer! Basement also includes a sump pump and battery back up system as well as a very clean and spacious crawl space for access to the rest of the home. Manifold plumbing system is in place as well. The garage and another storage building are very clean and roomy with lots of storage capability.

For open house information, contact Becky Schaffer, Becky Schaffer Ins. & Real Estate at 620-750-0054

102 S School, Eureka, 67045 4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,781 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Wonderful family house with all kinds of room and potential! 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2-car garage, oak floors upstairs in all bedrooms, massive enclosed sunporch currently used as huge walk-in closet off of master bedroom. Needs some TLC, but has all kinds of potential for anyone willing to put a little effort into building sweat equity. Has partially finished 5th bedroom in attic. Owner has not occupied in over 3 years, so property being sold in "as is" condition with no guarantees or warranties of any kind except for title. Buyers should satisfy themselves with any inspections wanted prior to making offers.

For open house information, contact Randall Flickinger, J.P. Weigand & Sons at 316-722-6182