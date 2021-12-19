Take a look at these homes for sale in Moscow

(Moscow, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Moscow will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

575 Tate Drive, Oakland, 38060 4 Beds 2 Baths | $280,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in None

As you enter the foyer, the living room separates the master suite from the other three bedrooms that face the front of the house. The Kitchen is centrally located with attached dining area. A linen closet is thoughtfully placed next to the second bathroom near the bedrooms. The back of the home features a covered porch.

For open house information, contact Sommerset Sales D.R. Horton - Memphis

11281 W Highway 72, Michigan City, 38647 2 Beds 2 Baths | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,644 Square Feet | Built in None

This adorable spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath home on one acre is a must see. with its front and back covered porches to the sheer space , you will love this home. It offers new carpet, condenser, vinyl floors, over sized laundry / mudroom, eat in kitchen, new water heater, carport less than year old and so much more. If you are looking for space for a garden this is it. Plus you are just a short drive to Collierville or Corinth. Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact TINA ANDRADE, FAST TRACK REALTY at 901-767-8770

40 Driftwood Loop, Oakland, 38060 3 Beds 2 Baths | $0 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in None

This appealing one-story home includes many contemporary features, and an open-concept design and 9 ceilings enhance the wonderful feel of this home. The kitchen includes a large island perfect for bar-style eating or entertaining, a pantry, and plenty of cabinets and counter space. The dining room and living room both overlook the covered porch, which is a great area for relaxing and dining al fresco. The large Bedroom One, located at the back of the home for privacy, can comfortably fit a king size bed, and includes an en suite bathroom with double vanity, walk-in closet, and separate linen closet. At the front of the home, two bedrooms share a second bathroom. The two-car garage connects to the front hallway where the laundry room is located. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built.

For open house information, contact Joe Kennedy D.R. Horton - Memphis