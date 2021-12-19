Check out these homes for sale in Bottineau now

(Bottineau, ND) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bottineau than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

21 Birchwood Heights Road, Bottineau, 58318 0 Bed 0 Bath | $849,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

New to the market: a rare opportunity to buy a very established Lake Metigoshe restaurant business. One cannot talk about Lake Metigoshe without mentioning the Birchwood Steakhouse! Not only is this restaurant a local icon, this property is the only operational restaurant business on the lake with 75 ft. of shoreline. The Birchwood Steakhouse will continue to operate its day-to-day normal business and there will be zero changes to its operation. The property has 1.2 acres and features 75 ft. of beautiful shoreline in the Birchwood Bay. The property features approximately 4000 sq. ft. of operating business area with a full commercial kitchen and dining area along with a fully operational bar & lounge area. Located downstairs, there is a lounge & bar area, a dance floor and large area for additional seating. The current owners operate this business year-round and have a great following from the local community and surrounding areas. The potential for additional revenue is endless! One could add a large back deck overlooking Lake Metigoshe and enjoy the fantastic view of the bay. You could also add a pontoon / boat landing area directly on the lake as an additional service with income possibilities. The property also features many updates starting with all new flooring throughout the building as well as all new chairs for seating guests. Updated light fixtures have also been added along with new bathrooms. The sellers recently replaced the roof on the entire building in 2021. There is a large, paved parking lot with ample room for parking many vehicles. The building is heated with all electric baseboard heaters and there are 4 large wall A/C units. So if you are looking for an established business on Lake Metigoshe with excellent working history and immediate turnkey operation, this is it! Please call us with any questions or to set up an appointment to see this listing.

606 Preserve Place Road, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Here is a 3 bedroom & 2 bath townhouse located in a newer subdivision in the Preserve at Bottineau with new curb and gutter and all new paved streets. This townhouse has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 1404 sq. ft. and a large open concept kitchen and living room area. There is a large double car attached heated garage. This is located in a prime location minutes from downtown Bottineau. Townhouse has electric forced air heat and central A/C. The front has a very large cement apron and small covered front porch. Please contact us will any questions or if you need to set up an appointment to see this listing.

214 13Th Street West, Bottineau, 58318 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Do you like ranch homes but need some extra living space? Well look no further! There is a surprise waiting for you in this well-cared for home on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND! It boasts over 1900 square feet on the main level and over 900 square feet finished in the basement. The original part of the home was built in 1955 as a standard ranch; however in 1974 a gorgeous 900 square foot addition was built. It features vaulted ceilings with original wood beams which gives it a very spacious feel and gives this home much more living area. The large peaked windows face the beautiful and private backyard that hosts many large mature trees for shade and privacy. There is also a wood burning fireplace (currently has an electric insert) for extra warmth in the winter months. The lot is 10,880 square feet (or 0.25 acres). There is also an 8x10 shed for extra storage. The main level of the home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. All appliances have been updated- stainless steel! There is a separate office area for those of you who are working from home that has a bright and gorgeous view of the backyard. The bathroom has custom cabinetry and tile work. Did I mention there are original hardwoods under the carpets in the living room and 2 bedrooms? This home also has plenty of storage for all of your needs- some cedar lined! There is also a second office space in the addition on the main level which could easily be converted to a third bedroom if needed. The finished basement has a family room, bathroom (with tub) and a large bedroom with two large closets (nonconforming)- an egress window would add extra value to the home down the line! Laundry and the utility rooms are also located downstairs. Call or email me today to look at this hidden gem on a quiet street in Bottineau, ND.

217 Ohmer Street, Bottineau, 58318 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in None

This latest listing is an affordable home with newer windows on 4 city lots! The size of the lot is 100 feet by 150 feet. Part of the backyard has been fenced. This listing features an attached 2 stall garage as well as a single stall detached garage for all of your storage needs. There is an enclosed breezeway from the attached garage to the house. Inside the home you will find a spacious open concept kitchen leading into a nice sized dining room. There are 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom along with laundry on the main floor. There is a 3 seasoned front porch that faces the street. The home also has a full unfinished basement with a toilet and a sink that could be enclosed and used as a half bath. There is an accessible attic from the kitchen that can be used for storage space or another area to use for whatever you desire. Call us today to schedule a showing!

