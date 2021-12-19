Take a look at these homes for sale in Paonia

(Paonia, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Paonia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4645 Co Rd 265, Somerset, 81434 5 Beds 4 Baths | $2,198,000 | Farm | 4,138 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This incredible 320 acre ranch is a quintessential example of why people buy western ranches in Colorado. Surrounded on three sides by National Forest, this ranch offers limitless recreational opportunities. Nestled beneath Huntsman's Ridge in GMU 521 this ranch is primed for incredible elk, deer, bear and turkey hunting! The property borders the eastern edge of the Grand Mesa which boasts over 300 high country lakes and hundreds of miles of ATV and snowmobile trails. The views and possibilities for this mountain property are endless! The improvements include a well appointed barn style 2964 square foot lodge, a well built rustic cabin, cooks cabin, and other outbuildings. There is more than enough lodging to host all your guests!

10228 3300 Road, Hotchkiss, 81419 3 Beds 1 Bath | $284,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,234 Square Feet | Built in None

Christi Schmidt, Colorado Select Real Estate, C: 970-201-8394, christi.csre@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Cute, classic 3 bed, 1 bath on .4 acre.............mid century modern with great views, fabulous location just a few minutes from Hotchkiss but on ever popular Rogers Mesa. Lots of possibilities here could easily be added onto. Clean and well cared for but does need some updating. Private backyard w/deck off the kitchen, breezeway between house and one car detached garage. Hot water baseboard heat, wood fireplace.

3980 Highway 133, Somerset, 81434 2 Beds 1 Bath | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 960 Square Feet | Built in None

Greta Gibb, Paonia Realty LLC, C: 970-270-3311, greta@paoniarealty.com, www.crenmls.com: Cute starter home with private back yard and mature trees. Listen to the river while sitting on your deck and enjoying the mountain views. In the winter you can relax and enjoy the warmth of the wood stove. The refinished wood floors are gleaming. The storage shed is spacious and offers extra room for all of your toys. Now is your chance to own a home. Owner will maintain ownership of lot 1 which includes three sheds. If buyer would like to purchase lot 1, owner will consider selling the lot for an additional $33K.

30427 92 Highway, Hotchkiss, 81419 2 Beds 1 Bath | $282,000 | Single Family Residence | 939 Square Feet | Built in None

Lynda Cannon, Colorado Select Real Estate, C: 970-201-7558, lyndak@tds.net, www.crenmls.com: Great home that feels spacious inside and plenty of outside area for projects. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home is clean and comfy. On 1+/- acre, fenced, large 30 x 49 shop, garage, other outbuildings. There is a beautiful sunroom on the front of the house and a great mudroom on the back with a nice covered patio.

