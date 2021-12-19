ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wells, MN

Take a look at these homes for sale in Wells

Wells Bulletin
Wells Bulletin
 2 days ago

(Wells, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wells than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lv5oy_0dR5azWQ00

218 E Main Street, Alden, 56009

3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Here are renovations that are done well! Come see this great starter home or a good option for downsizing.

For open house information, contact Lucas Schuster, RE/MAX Properties at 507-377-2752

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6103354)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STq3S_0dR5azWQ00

11635 State Highway 22, Wells, 56097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Enjoy 'Country Life' in this three bedroom, two bath home with a huge 60X32 pole shed right out back door. Will need some tender loving care. Must see to appreciate!

For open house information, contact Steven Lehner, Leland Realty, Inc at 507-373-9586

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6028867)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkG3R_0dR5azWQ00

126 2Nd Avenue W, Alden, 56009

3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Vintage Home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 1/2 acre shaded lot. It features hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining, large living room, main floor 1/2 bath & laundry and a nice front porch to enjoy these nice fall days. Garage, and a large carport that makes a nice covered patio area and covered walkway to back door.

For open house information, contact Emelie Paulson, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6100629)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ng2X_0dR5azWQ00

483 8Th St Sw, Wells, 56097

3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderfully maintained 3 bed 2 bath rambler with so much to offer! The heated, attached garage with enters directly into the kitchen, which boasts ample cabinet storage and a movable center island with breakfast bar. Directly off the kitchen is a living room with large bay window and vaulted ceilings. The main floor has 3 good size bedrooms, a full bath, and main floor laundry. Downstairs is the place to hang out! A massive family room complete with home theatre and surround sound. Off the family room, a bonus space and potentially a future 4th bedroom could be down here as an egress window is already installed. A quaint office and additional storage room completes the lower level. Head outside the sliding doors off the kitchen to the patio to entertain! A huge backyard with storage shed awaits, and the entire backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence. Won't last long!

For open house information, contact TIMOTHY SCHULTZ, RE/MAX DYNAMIC AGENTS at 507-385-9405

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RASMMN-7027220)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Real Estate
City
Wells, MN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storage Room#Hardwood Floor#Family Room#Re Max Properties#Leland Realty Inc#Exp Realty
Wells Bulletin

Wells Bulletin

Wells, MN
27
Followers
303
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Wells Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy