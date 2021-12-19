Take a look at these homes for sale in Wells

(Wells, MN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Wells than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

218 E Main Street, Alden, 56009 3 Beds 1 Bath | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 888 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Here are renovations that are done well! Come see this great starter home or a good option for downsizing.

11635 State Highway 22, Wells, 56097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,093 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Enjoy 'Country Life' in this three bedroom, two bath home with a huge 60X32 pole shed right out back door. Will need some tender loving care. Must see to appreciate!

126 2Nd Avenue W, Alden, 56009 3 Beds 2 Baths | $82,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1915

Vintage Home. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 1/2 acre shaded lot. It features hardwood flooring throughout, formal dining, large living room, main floor 1/2 bath & laundry and a nice front porch to enjoy these nice fall days. Garage, and a large carport that makes a nice covered patio area and covered walkway to back door.

483 8Th St Sw, Wells, 56097 3 Beds 2 Baths | $207,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

Wonderfully maintained 3 bed 2 bath rambler with so much to offer! The heated, attached garage with enters directly into the kitchen, which boasts ample cabinet storage and a movable center island with breakfast bar. Directly off the kitchen is a living room with large bay window and vaulted ceilings. The main floor has 3 good size bedrooms, a full bath, and main floor laundry. Downstairs is the place to hang out! A massive family room complete with home theatre and surround sound. Off the family room, a bonus space and potentially a future 4th bedroom could be down here as an egress window is already installed. A quaint office and additional storage room completes the lower level. Head outside the sliding doors off the kitchen to the patio to entertain! A huge backyard with storage shed awaits, and the entire backyard is surrounded by a privacy fence. Won't last long!

