Granby, CO

House hunt Granby: See what’s on the market now

 2 days ago

(Granby, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Granby will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

133 East Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs, 80451

3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,264 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Cozy home, nestled on a quarter acre, in the heart of Grand County. The beautiful yard has established landscaping, including a fenced in garden area to keep the deer from enjoying your produce. This home is walking distance to the mighty Colorado River, offering Gold Medal water for some of the best fly fishing around Hot Sulphur Springs is home to the first Winter Carnival west of the Mississippi River. Enjoy all the adventures the Rocky Mountains have to offer. For cold season adventures, explore the massive snowy landscape by snowmobile, fat bike or snowshoe. Of course, there is plenty of skiing and riding to be done at several surrounding ski areas. Summer activities include hiking, rocking climbing, world class golfing, mountain biking, boating, rafting, horseback riding, hunting,

535 Elk Track Circle, Granby, 80446

3 Beds 3 Baths | $944,271 | Single Family Residence | 2,228 Square Feet | Built in None

The Fairway Villa II is a 2,228 square ft., two story home featuring a main floor master suite, plus 2 bedrooms and a loft (4th bedroom plus 3rd full bath ILO loft plan, determined by address) on the second floor, beautiful covered 26' x 14' patio, and attached 2 car garage.

