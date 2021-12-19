Top homes for sale in Canisteo

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canisteo, NY

Canisteo Journal
Canisteo Journal
 2 days ago

(Canisteo, NY) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Canisteo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

4419 County Route 119, Cameron, 14819

3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in None

This premier property features more than 100 acres of wooded hillsides. With several windows highlighting the tremendous views, the completely remodeled home features a large Adirondack-style kitchen with plenty of counter space and with a dining area. The home has 3 bedrooms and includes a full bathroom on each floor. There are convenient cabinets and storage throughout the home, and there is a large mudroom/washroom. A bonus room is at one end of the home finished in tongue and groove pine, great for an office, hobby room, workshop or additional storage. Several buildings.

1034 Dryden Hill Road, Greenwood, 14839

4 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Farm | 2,018 Square Feet | Built in 1886

Hear that? It’s the sound of opportunity knocking; and the crunch of gravel under your tires as you travel the seasonal use road that leads to this REMARKABLE PROPERTY. You’ve arrived. Draw in a deep, cleansing breath. Sigh it out. Allow a wave of stillness and peace to rush over you. White tail deer followers, wildlife devotees, star gazers, and outdoor enthusiasts will be inspired. This gem is good for the mind, body and soul. Perfect for quiet personal enjoyment, “off the grid” respite from life’s daily pace, or steady VRBO/ Airbnb income. 70 acres of unadulterated land. Breath taking views. Spring fed pond. Comfortable living space. Mostly furnished. The barn and outbuilding offer robust storage capacity for “all the toys” including; ATVs, snow mobiles, boats, tools, and more. Carefully maintained. Newer roof and hot water heater. 200 amp service with room for expansion. Minutes from Alfred and Wellsville. A unicorn. A 10/10. THE ONE YOUVE BEEN WAITING FOR. [But, don’t take our word for it, see what other have said on VRBO (Property #115700, 54 unbiased reviews) and form your own opinion.] Watch the virtual tour video. Schedule a showing. Make plans to stay forever.

