Check out these homes on the Canadian market now

(Canadian, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Canadian. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1434 Willard Ave, Canadian, 79014 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,392 Square Feet | Built in 1984

BEAUTIFUL, recently updated 3/2/2 home in historical Canadian. The kitchen boasts granite countertops with new stainless steel appliances, quiet cabinets, wine rack, and large pantry. Newly remodeled bathrooms and fresh paint throughout. The backyard overlooks Jackson Park. It's right next to the city pool and the skate park. Don't forget about the highly sought after school district that regularly wins state championships. Canadian is home to the historical Palace Theatre, the Fall Foliage Tours, and Canadian River Music Festival.

For open house information, contact Living TX Style Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

315 Panhandle, Canadian, 79014 2 Beds 2 Baths | $84,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,101 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Plenty of old-world charm in this Craftsman Style Bungalow in Canadian, Texas! 2 bedroom 2 bath home with covered front porch. Original hard wood floors, built-ins and tile backsplashes in bathrooms. Partial basement. Laundry Room and plenty of storage. Updated windows. Terraced style front yard with concrete sidewalks, detached garage, and privacy fenced back yard. Central Heat & Air. Currently tenant occupied.

For open house information, contact Louise Dills, RE/MAX Hometown at 806-665-7355

603 Locust St, Canadian, 79014 3 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,805 Square Feet | Built in 1930

SO, SO CUTE and move in ready!!! Just in time for the changing of the leaves in the gorgeous town of Canadian. You don't want to miss this Craftsman style house! Perfect as an AirBNB or even a house to call your own! So adorable, with original fireplaces in both the dining and living rooms, casement windows that swing open, and charming bookshelves with pillars separate the living and dining room. This house features 3 large bedrooms, a huge utility room with knotty pine paneling, and a concrete cellar. The kitchen has a unique ceiling that you have to see to appreciate. Sitting on a double lot with a detached one-car garage, and dog run, there is still plenty of room to add a shop or storage shed. Freshly painted inside and out, make an appointment today to see this precious home.

For open house information, contact Frances Frost, Fathom Realty, LLC at 806-433-2067

