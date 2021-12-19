House hunt Davenport: See what’s on the market now

(Davenport, WA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Davenport. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

504 Airport, Seven Bays, 99122 2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Fly or drive yourself into this Roosevelt Lake view vacation property that’s suitable for a permanent residence or family get away. This home sits on a private irrigated almost 1-acre hillside treed lot that provides amazing views of the lake, private community airport, Hellgate nature reserve, tall mountain peaks and wildlife everywhere. This great room designed home is newly updated with high-end flooring, LED lighting and sheetrock in main living area with fresh paint in and out. New water heater and oversized heat pump with AC will keep you comfortable year around. Extensive landscaping with beautiful block retaining walls protect the new driveway that leads to the new carport flowing into the oversized sunroom that’s heated by a propane stove. This home overlooks your private hangar that has 4 vacation style bunk rooms and 1.5 bathrooms and still has room for your plane, boat, jet skis, ATV’s and more. There’s even a full hook-up RV pad and just minutes to 7 bays marina.

202 7Th, Davenport, 99122 4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,592 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come check out this nice 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath! This home features a large corner lot, master suite, large bedrooms, kitchen and living room. All of this in a quiet neighborhood in Davenport. Come see this home now!

911 Maxwell, Davenport, 99122 5 Beds 3 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,600 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Spacious 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on .21 acres. Fully fenced corner lot with detached garage. Formal dining room with glass pocket doors. Living room flows into large kitchen with breakfast nook and tons of cabinet storage. Laundry on main-floor next to powder room. Large full bath with jetted tub. Convenient main-floor laundry. Lower level offers a fully updated kitchen as well as 2 bedrooms. Perfect in-law set up, income property or air-b&b potential. Lower level has separate entrance. New roof added.

1114 Merriam, Davenport, 99122 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,040 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Welcome home! Enjoy this large corner lot and 3,000 sq ft of living space, beautiful natural wood floors, large bedrooms, recently renovated bathrooms, and two family rooms with working fireplaces. There's even a workspace in the basement, a breezeway, and a fully functioning swim spa in the garage! This home was built to last and has been lovingly lived in and cared for over the last 20 years by the same owner! All the benefits of small town living in the lovely town of Davenport, with everything you need in town and a 45 minute drive to Spokane!

