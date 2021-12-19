Take a look at these homes on the market in Argos

(Argos, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Argos will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

12501 Olive Trail, Plymouth, 46563 7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,590,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,276 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Don’t miss this opportunity to have it all! Newly renovated gorgeous 7 bedroom, 4.5 bath home with over 6300 sq. ft. of open living space. Situated on over 7 wooded acres with approximately 420’ of lake frontage on Myers Lake in Plymouth, IN, Myers Lake is a no-wake fishing lake connected to Lawrence Lake and is located approximately 90 miles from Chicago and 100 miles from Carmel, IN. Home offers two custom kitchens, large master bedroom with massive walk in closet and private laundry, high ceilings in the main and lower levels along with 3 fireplaces. Huge 3+ car attached garage with bath, and a secondary garage for the golf cart. Fantastic outdoor living areas are professionally landscaped and hardscaped. Schedule your personal tour today.

430 S Sidney Street, Argos, 46501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Why pay rent? This affordable home sits at the edge of town on a quiet street. The lot is nearly a third acre, providing a plenty of room for outdoor gatherings. The house offers a nice size eat-in kitchen and the open concept to living area allows you to make the most of the space. The home is being sold AS-IS but a HOME WARRANTY will be provided to the buyer at closing. Schedule a showing today to take a closer look!

12500 Upas Road, Plymouth, 46563 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,640 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Price reduced. RARE OPPORTUNITY to get a big chunk of land with ranch-style home on 15 mostly wooded acres. Property divided into two parcels. One is 5 acres. The other is 9.96 acres. To be sold together. This is an unusual and sought-after property for outdoor people and those who love animals. Perfect for horses, cattle, fowl and other farm animals. Has been used for beef and hogs in addition to birds. Property has tall 4 person deer stand, barn, plus 2 other out buildings. Enjoy the screened porch, full basement, and 3 types of heating. The high grade wood burner is new. The other furnace is 4 yrs old. All of the firewood stays. Ranch style home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large kitchen. Floors are vinyl, tile and carpet. Fireplace. The school bus stops out front. Peace and quiet on this amazing country property.

9302 W 100 S, Etna Green, 46524 4 Beds 2 Baths | $248,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Immediate possession available with this rural 4 bedroom 1.5 bath farmhouse with attached two car garage and two large outbuildings on 5 acres just south of Etna Green (north of Mentone). South facing front sunroom, decent sized living room, formal dining room, main level laundry, one main level bedroom, three upper level bedrooms (with large closets), partial basement for mechanicals and storage. Attached garage is finished, heated (natural gas hanging unit heater) and has a pull down attic stairs. Amenities include: metal roof, vinyl clad replacement windows, high efficiency GFA furnace, central AC, new 5 inch well, NIPSCO gas and REMC electric. The north 40x64 building has 4 foot concrete bottom sidewalls, concrete floor, electricity, two large sliding doors (15 ft wide x 14 ft tall), three small sliding doors and a service door. The east 42x56 building has a concrete floor, electricity, one large sliding door (16 ft wide x12 ft tall), two small sliding doors and two service doors. Level 5 acres with the front portion of the lot (approx 3/4 acre) and the rear portion (approx 2 acres) are tillable and could be fenced for pasture area. A serene country setting: 4 miles from Mentone, 5 miles from Etna Green, 9 miles from Warsaw. Value priced property!

