Take a look at these homes on the Meeker market now

(Meeker, CO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Meeker will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

73432 Highway 64, Meeker, 81641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1949

Looking for an affordable out of town property with some acreage? This 1.72 acre property is located just minutes west of Meeker. The quaint, updated two bedroom - one bathroom home is surrounded by mature trees and a lovely yard. Multiple out buildings and detached garage provide ample storage, while the west portion of the property is fenced and ready to accommodate horses and/or livestock. The home has well water, there are also water rights out of the Niblock Ditch included with this offering.

680 Water Street, Meeker, 81641 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Condominium | 858 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 858 sq. ft. two-story condo is located on the second floor and includes an eat-in kitchen with a granite countertops, island, and ample cabinets. This well-kept 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with tons of storage, a large bathroom, and includes all utilities with membership (heat, water, sewer, trash) and one onsite storage space (9.6'x9.11'). Residents also have access to a private laundromat facility onsite. Located just steps to the White River and a large private community open space, accompanied by a swing set and mature trees! Schedule a private showing of the White River Condominiums today!

1081 Laurie Circle, Meeker, 81641 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Duplex | 2,524 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great ranch level duplex with a full basement! Nice open kitchen and living room. Home was just remodeled and is move in ready. Easy living layout with master on the main level. Foundation upgrade work being performed by Foundation Repair of Western Colorado

