Check out these homes on the Onamia market now

(Onamia, MN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Onamia. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

16910 332Nd Place, Isle, 56342 3 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,425 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Here it is! You will enjoy this gorgeous home in a quiet neighborhood with deeded access to Mille Lacs Lake. Home features, large foyer mud room, open style floor plan, large kitchen, lots of cupboard space, eat in kitchen, center island, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook, large pantry, informal dining, hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, large living area, free standing wood burning fireplace in family room, large bedrooms, and so much more. Property is just a block away from private harbor, has two docks with lift, and a private backyard with concrete patio seals the deal! You just don't find them like this. Must see!

For open house information, contact Chad Schwendeman, Exit Lakes Realty Premier at 218-454-3948

1010 State Hwy 47, Isle, 56342 2 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,224 Square Feet | Built in 1955

You will appreciate this well-built home on 2.4 acres on the edge of town with ample storage space. Home has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with full unfinished basement and attached garage. The outbuildings consist of a 55x32 insulated shop located next to highway that could be an opportunity for a business and in the back is a 45x36 pole shed and a 24x17 barn.

For open house information, contact Ronda Bjornson, Century 21 Atwood-Mille Lacs (Isle) at 320-676-8829

4328 460Th Street, Isle, 56342 1 Bed 1 Bath | $84,998 | Single Family Residence | 440 Square Feet | Built in 2007

This is your opportunity to own a lake home for less. Breakers Of Sunset Bay is a beautiful tight community along the east side of Lake Mille Lacs. This home is in the third row closest to the lake step onto your patio to see the stunning water views and breathtaking sunrises and sunsets. This beautiful 2007 Park Home offers wood flooring, Sleeper sofa, great love seat and a queen sized master with his and hers closets, don't forget the dual loft upstairs with multiple cabinets for storage with its own A/C unit. Tons of natural light. Breakers offers a nice swimming beach and a seperate beach for our 4 legged friends as well. Very nice lodge area great for gatherings and games inside. Coin laundry machine and separate shower/restrooms on site for guests. Literally drive up unload and ENJOY This summer home is coming fully furnished as you see it...

For open house information, contact Kole Kapinos, eXp Realty at 612-751-9303

4573 475Th Street, Isle, 56342 5 Beds 2 Baths | $579,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,712 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Beautiful 57 acre country setting w/ renovated 5BR/2BA home! Kitchen w/center island, SS appliances--range & cooktop + Silestone countertops! Huge dining area, living rm w/refinished hdwd floors & bay window, 3BRS on main, office space, front and back deck, fountain feature in yard, firepit area, trails in woods, 54x30 insulated outbuilding, LL has 2BRs, family rm area and unfinished space for storage, roof redone w/in last 5 yrs, new furnace, seller to install W/D too!

For open house information, contact Chuck Carstensen, RE/MAX Results at 763-441-8833