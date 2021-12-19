Top homes for sale in Oakridge

(Oakridge, OR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oakridge. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

76284 Garden Rd, Oakridge, 97463 1 Bed 1 Bath | $99,000 | Manufactured Home | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Lots of opportunities! Place a new home here or fix this one up! Buyer to do due diligence on home and lot.

47171 Westfir Rd, Westfir, 97492 2 Beds 1 Bath | $320,000 | Cabin | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Historical riverfront home! House and shed were moved to property in 1981 from the railroad. Spectacular views from every angle, view the Willamette Fork river and mountains from your backyard. Pie rack in kitchen has vent to distribute the scent through the whole home. New roof and freshly painted exterior. Pear, apple, and cherry trees, rhododendrons and grapes, covered wood shed. High efficiency central air, 100 gal propane, and original fir floors. Come see this slice of heaven for yourself!

