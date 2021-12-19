Borrego Springs-curious? These homes are on the market

(Borrego Springs, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Borrego Springs will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1010 Palm Canyon Dr, Borrego Springs, 92004 2 Beds 2 Baths | $47,777 | Mobile Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Unique design & artistically decorated this fully furnished home is turnkey and ready for your RoadRunner Club adventure. Exceptionally located on the 9th fairway, this home has an enclosed Ca room which makes it seem like a triple wide. Both bedrooms with walkin closets, master with queen size bed, lovely furnishings throughout the home. Laundry room with cabinets, covered patio for your BBQing pleasure, attached shed, this home is a must see.

3403 Swinging V Rd, Borrego Springs, 92004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,296 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Well built ranch style home with lots of privacy and mature landscaping. This home features an open floor plan, tile and carpet flooring, 2x6 wall construction for better insulation, a cozy fireplace in the living room, a separate laundry room off the attached 2 car garage, a tile roof and solar panels to help manage utility bills. In back there is a large patio that runs the length of the home and a utility shed for extra storage. Come take a look at this great home today!

1619 Zuni Trail, Borrego Springs, 92004 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,520 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Property located in Borrego Springs with mountain and desert views. 2 car garage, large yard, and enclosed patio room. Livingroom with fireplace den/room off the living room. Located in San Diego County and still affordable.

323 Ocotillo Circle, Borrego Springs, 92004 4 Beds 3 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,162 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful Southwestern Estate on 2.5 acres. This lovely custom home has been extensively remodeled with newer Saltillo floors, windows and doors, roof, HVAC, and lots of beautiful Mexican tile work in the kitchens and bathrooms. Out back is a sprawling pool/patio area with amazing views of Indian Head Mountain, a pebble finish saltwater pool, and lots of privacy. The separate Guest quarters features a full kitchen with bathroom and bedroom. Includes a solar panel system and solar heating for the pool!

