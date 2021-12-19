ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoals, IN

Take a look at these homes on the Shoals market now

Shoals Dispatch
Shoals Dispatch
 2 days ago

(Shoals, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shoals will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zQDjt_0dR5amID00

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469

2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

Copyright © 2021 Bedford Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BBORIN-202126519)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a9a24_0dR5amID00

6554 S Dewey Street, Loogootee, 47553

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Mobile Home | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Conveniently located between Loogootee, Washington & Jasper. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floorplan w/ nice eat-in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, split bedroom floorplan with a master, open front porch, & large yard. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Anna Lou Chapman, RE/MAX REAL ESTATE MERCHANDISERS at 812-254-1973

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202149638)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32dEnq_0dR5amID00

4969 E Zehr Road, Dubois, 47527

3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Great Home has been Beautifully Remodeled! Home Offers 1344 Sq. Ft., 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. No worries with the 2 year old metal roof and Newer Central Air Unit! New Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Living Area and new Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths. The Kitchen and Baths are a Designers Dream with Custom Made Counter Tops, Backsplash, Lighting and Vanities. The Back Deck is a Great Place to Relax in Privacy and Enjoy those BBQs! The Beautiful Yard offers 0.49A and Also includes a 2 Car Detached Garage. Great location near French Lick Casino, Patoka Lake and Jasper!

For open house information, contact Opal Sermersheim, SELL4FREE-WELSH REALTY CORPORATION at 812-634-6969

Copyright © 2021 Southwest Indiana Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SWAORIN-202139424)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shoals, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Casino#Washington Jasper#Bedrooms#Newer Central Air Unit#The Beautiful Yard#French
Shoals Dispatch

Shoals Dispatch

Shoals, IN
67
Followers
299
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Shoals Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy