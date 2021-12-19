Take a look at these homes on the Shoals market now

(Shoals, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Shoals will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2332 N Hwy 150 Highway, West Baden Springs, 47469 2 Beds 4 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2008

CLOSE TO TOWN BUT IN THE COUNTRY

For open house information, contact Mabel Wininger, Key Associates Real Estate at 812-936-9916

6554 S Dewey Street, Loogootee, 47553 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Mobile Home | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Conveniently located between Loogootee, Washington & Jasper. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features an open floorplan w/ nice eat-in kitchen w/ appliances, living room, split bedroom floorplan with a master, open front porch, & large yard. Come take a look!

For open house information, contact Anna Lou Chapman, RE/MAX REAL ESTATE MERCHANDISERS at 812-254-1973

4969 E Zehr Road, Dubois, 47527 3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This Great Home has been Beautifully Remodeled! Home Offers 1344 Sq. Ft., 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. No worries with the 2 year old metal roof and Newer Central Air Unit! New Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Living Area and new Ceramic Tile in Kitchen, Laundry and Baths. The Kitchen and Baths are a Designers Dream with Custom Made Counter Tops, Backsplash, Lighting and Vanities. The Back Deck is a Great Place to Relax in Privacy and Enjoy those BBQs! The Beautiful Yard offers 0.49A and Also includes a 2 Car Detached Garage. Great location near French Lick Casino, Patoka Lake and Jasper!

For open house information, contact Opal Sermersheim, SELL4FREE-WELSH REALTY CORPORATION at 812-634-6969