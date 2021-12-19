Check out these Morenci homes on the market

(Morenci, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morenci will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

331 Burley, Morenci, 49256 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,999 | Single Family Residence | 827 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Morenci MAGIC Flip or starter. *2BR, 1BATH, Basement. 1ST floor Laundry. Spacious back yard! ALL for only $69,999 call a loan officer and do the #'s renters. Change your financial life forever. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single phone call.

For open house information, contact Charles Davis, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661

11060 Canandaigua, Morenci, 49256 2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1880

This home is located in the country and is extremely cute and cozy. It is ready to make it yours! Plenty of rooms and a porch that could be used as a sunroom off of the front. The barn doors give the inside of this home a warm rustic feel and the backyard is large and perfect for entertaining. The sale of this home also includes vacant land directly next to it that is a .313 lot.

For open house information, contact Megan Webster, Foundation Realty, LLC at 517-266-8888

1950 Hawkins Hwy, Clayton, 49235 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Very nice home on 2.887 Acres overlooking a pond. 30 x 40 Pole Barn and on a corner lot , 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths A must see!

For open house information, contact Debrah Loveland, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644

110 Cobb, Hudson, 49247 3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with finish able full basement w/ full bath Livingroom, dining room and kitchen is open floorplan and has a large city lot. Air conditioning at property but not working owner thinks it needs new electric line ran to box.

For open house information, contact Vicki Gerig, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661