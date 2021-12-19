ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morenci, MI

Check out these Morenci homes on the market

Morenci Times
Morenci Times
 2 days ago

(Morenci, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Morenci will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL4oR_0dR5alPU00

331 Burley, Morenci, 49256

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,999 | Single Family Residence | 827 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Morenci MAGIC Flip or starter. *2BR, 1BATH, Basement. 1ST floor Laundry. Spacious back yard! ALL for only $69,999 call a loan officer and do the #'s renters. Change your financial life forever. The journey of a thousand miles begins with a single phone call.

For open house information, contact Charles Davis, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661

Copyright © 2021 Lenawee County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARMI-50062632)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W6zLG_0dR5alPU00

11060 Canandaigua, Morenci, 49256

2 Beds 1 Bath | $110,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,461 Square Feet | Built in 1880

This home is located in the country and is extremely cute and cozy. It is ready to make it yours! Plenty of rooms and a porch that could be used as a sunroom off of the front. The barn doors give the inside of this home a warm rustic feel and the backyard is large and perfect for entertaining. The sale of this home also includes vacant land directly next to it that is a .313 lot.

For open house information, contact Megan Webster, Foundation Realty, LLC at 517-266-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lenawee County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARMI-50046092)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W14dQ_0dR5alPU00

1950 Hawkins Hwy, Clayton, 49235

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Very nice home on 2.887 Acres overlooking a pond. 30 x 40 Pole Barn and on a corner lot , 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths A must see!

For open house information, contact Debrah Loveland, Goedert Real Estate - Adr at 517-265-9644

Copyright © 2021 Lenawee County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARMI-50058009)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BFvlP_0dR5alPU00

110 Cobb, Hudson, 49247

3 Beds 2 Baths | $157,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Move in ready 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with finish able full basement w/ full bath Livingroom, dining room and kitchen is open floorplan and has a large city lot. Air conditioning at property but not working owner thinks it needs new electric line ran to box.

For open house information, contact Vicki Gerig, Xsell Realty at 517-266-4661

Copyright © 2021 Lenawee County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARMI-50055011)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
City
Morenci, MI
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Basement#Laundry#Xsell Realty#Llc#Goedert Real Estate Adr
Morenci Times

Morenci Times

Morenci, MI
25
Followers
312
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Morenci Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy