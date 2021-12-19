Check out these homes on the Candor market now

(Candor, NC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Candor will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1 Lake View Court, Jackson Springs, 27281 4 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,846 Square Feet | Built in 2021

GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION IN FOXFIRE VILLAGE! 4BR/3.5BA Plus BONUS ROOM! offers over 2800 sq. ft. to include 2nd level Bonus Room & separate unfinished Bonus space above 2 Car garage. Charming cul-de-sac location offers Green Front vista of Foxfire Golf Club's Gray Fox Course. Arts & Crafts style exterior blends beautifully with natural backdrop and scenery. Tremendous details throughout as Builder & Decorator collaborated to create this unique style home with tons of custom features. Enjoy warmth from stone surround gas fire place. Beautifully flowing kitchen, living & dining plan. Master on Main boasts a 10 X 15 WALK IN CLOSET!!! Stunning finishes throughout include oil rubbed bronze fixtures & ceiling fans. Subtle recessed lighting and crown moldings accent each room. Travertine tile floors are a standout in custom kitchen & baths. Granite counters & custom tile work accent beautiful kitchen design, bathroom vanities & fixtures. Relaxing screened porch and breezeway offer a relaxing getaway and perfect space for outdoor dining and entertaining. Tons of storage throughout on both levels. Fabulous laundry room also provides an abundance of storage. Privacy at it's best on a the quiet side street cut-de-sac perfect for children and pets. Easy commute to Post! West Pine Schools! Foxfire Village offers 24 hour Police & Fire protection, a community pool, 50 acre park including play and recreation space, picnic shelters, shuffle ball courts and walking trails. Don't miss this fabulous newly constructed home that's ''Move in Ready'' just waiting for a new owner in Foxfire Village...''where there are no strangers, just friends you haven't met yet''.

278 Fiddlers Ghost Circle, Mount Gilead, 27306 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,385,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,140 Square Feet | Built in 2016

Spectacular custom built / main channel home in Woodrun on Lake Tillery. Woodrun is a gated community with clubhouse, pool and tennis courts. The home offers an open floorplan with tons of glass lakeside for the magnificent lake views. The primary BR and two additional bedrooms on the main level along with an additional sleeping room. Oversized double attached garage and concrete drive. Custom cabinetry in the main level kitchen with granite counters and Thermador appliances. Full kitchen in the basement as well along with a large great room, sauna, office, 620 sf exercise room and over 1000 sf of storage / mechanical rooms. Gas fire places in the living room and great room. The covered deck overlooking the lake is a wonderful area to entertain along with the covered patio from the walk out basement. Beautiful, mature landscaping and lakeside firepit. The boathouse was recently rebuilt and is the perfect hang out spot. Full home generator. Come find your place on Lake Tillery !!

15 Saddle Lane, Jackson Springs, 27281 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Sitting on Almost 3 Acres!!! This gorgeous home is being built offering 4 bedrooms with master on main level and other bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Granite and LVP flooring in main living areas, in great area but offering the privacy of land and still close to town.

3 Bridle Place, Jackson Springs, 27281 4 Beds 3 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,210 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New build sitting on over 3 acres offering the best of both worlds , land and new build!! 4 bedrooms with great floorplan offering all bedrooms upstairs for privacy. Granite, LVP flooring in main living areas, and so much more. Desirable lot with tons of privacy and in beautiful Foxfire!

