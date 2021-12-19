ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onalaska, WA

On the hunt for a home in Onalaska? These houses are on the market

Onalaska Post
Onalaska Post
 2 days ago

(Onalaska, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Onalaska than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21tw9I_0dR5aje200

125 Rainier Drive, Salkum, 98582

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,719 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to this beautiful newer custom home on Parklike 2 acres. Stunning mountain views! Bright & open living/kitchen area with vaulted ceiling. Large kitchen island with cooktop, lots of cabinet & counter space. Gleaming marble countertops. Main floor features formal dining room, office, master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bath + another bedroom with full hall bath. Upstairs features large bonus, bedroom & full bath. Spacious concrete driveway is great for extra parking. Lots of room to park your RV/Boat. Separate entrance for RV Parking with full hook-up including power, water & drain. Whole house water filtration system. Furnace with heat pump & A/C. Surrounded by beautiful homes! Short 10 minute drive to popular Mayfield Lake.

For open house information, contact Simona Puscas, Keller Williams - Bothell at 425-482-6100

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12024076)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ivgzs_0dR5aje200

1205 State Route 122, Silver Creek, 98585

4 Beds 2 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1962

The very best of country living right on the property. 4 bdrm ranch with updated kitchen, bath, and floor. Energy-efficient home with a concrete foundation. Soak in the hot tub while enjoying the view, and listening to a stream running through. Invite your friends! It offers one full RV hookup and one with a power hookup. A huge barn and a 40x60 shop with concrete floor, 220v electricity. Bring all of your toys. Abundant recreational opportunities are nearby. This home has so much to offer!

For open house information, contact Maki Arai, Premiere Property Group, LLC at 360-693-6139

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21188206)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

There’s a 22-Car Glass-Walled Showroom at This Hawaiian Compound on the North Shore of Kauai

This three-bedroom compound on the North Shore of Kauai island features a 5,000-square-foot, glass-walled car showroom with space to showcase 22 cars at a time. “In terms of square footage—it’s over 11,000 square feet—it’s the largest house for sale on Kauai,” said listing agent Josh Jerman, of Hawaii Life. “It’s unusual to have a house of this size and stature on Kauai.”
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

‘Penthouse in the sky’ with chic glass stairway on the Texas market for $3 million

A bewilderingly beautiful home set high in the Texas clouds has graced the real estate market in San Antonio for $3 million. The 5,668-square-foot penthouse, located at the Residences at The Alteza, is elegance reimagined with its vast five bedrooms and six bathrooms, most of which offer dramatic views of the city for as far as the eye can see.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
City
Onalaska, WA
Local
Washington Real Estate
Onalaska, WA
Business
Onalaska, WA
Real Estate
City
Home, WA
City
Bothell, WA
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Cozy house on Lake Mallalieu for sale

This snug retreat on Lake Mallalieu offers unique spaces in every room. In the living room, there is a lofted section that is ideal for a play area, home office or reading nook. Meanwhile the kitchen (also with a raised ceiling) has a wood burning fireplace, which is perfect for cold mornings.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

Tiny house, massive price: Why is this 2-bedroom selling for $11 million in Canada?

A property on the real estate market comes with a slew of questions, the main one being “Wait, HOW much?”. A two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Ontario, Canada has listed for a mind-jarring $11.2 million and while the home’s listing says “it’s a must see,” there are only two photos — one of the home’s exterior, and another of the property line.
REAL ESTATE
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

30637 Olde Fruitland Road

Charming Colonial style home located in Rustic Acres subdivision in Salisbury, MD! Home is 2724 Sq ft with 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths. Home holds a traditional floor plan with formal dining and living room which features chair molding and hardwood flooring. The separate family room is carpeted and offers a wood burning fireplace, also well as dining area. Kitchen has ample cabinet space and laundry access. The open sunroom will be where you spend most of your time with beautiful, vaulted ceilings, skylights and access to composite back deck. Garage was converted into a bonus room, perfect for an office or workshop. Upstairs holds the primary bedroom with has primary bath and walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms, one with connecting bonus room and hall bath complete the 2nd floor. Home sits on .69 acres with spacious front yard and a backyard that backs to trees. Additional features included floored attic, storage shed, and asphalt drive.
SALISBURY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11311-A Golden Eagle Place

Welcome to your new home! 3 level, fully finished corner lot town home, located in the Millbrook Community in Waldorf, Md! 4 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half baths. Main level has large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with kitchen island, half bath, and sliding door that leads to the large deck overlooking backyard.Upper level has large owner+GGs suite with tub and shower combo and large walk in closet. Additional full bath and two additional bedrooms for those needing lots closet space. The lower level features a fourth bedroom, washer/dryer, full bath (tub/shower combo), bonus room that can be recreation or theatre room and walkup basement exit leading to the level backyard. Backyard has large deck, rear fencing and shed.
WALDORF, MD
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $45 Million Modern Vail Mansion Has a Glass-Bottom Pool Over a Roaring Firepit

There are swimming pools and there are swimming pools. The stunning pool at Vail’s Apogee House stretches an impressive 75 feet end-to-end, features a clear acrylic bottom and literally hangs off the side of the mountain. “It has a firepit beneath it so you can sit around the fire and look up and see the sky or stars—or anyone taking a dip,” listing broker Alitza Vagenknechtova with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty tells Robb Report. Completed in late 2019 after a highly complex four-year build, this glass-rich, 8,800-square-foot contemporary masterpiece was built on two lots just minutes away from the slopes and shops...
VAIL, CO
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A Chenequa home on North Lake that was once owned by a U.S. congressman recently sold for $4.89 million

Once home to several generations of the Reuss family, a North Lake property recently sold for $4.89 million. The village of Chenequa residence, known as Northcote Estate, sits on 15 acres and features 140 feet of lake frontage, a 5,710-square-foot main home that has five bedrooms, eight bathrooms and four fireplaces. The property also includes a guest home that is over 1,000 square feet, a carriage house that is over 500 square feet, six garage spaces, a swimming pool, petanque court and a tennis/pickleball court.
NORTH LAKE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Custom Home#Open House#Country Living#Wa#Premiere Property Group#Llc
bhhschicago.com

439 Cary Woods Circle

Spacious 2-story townhome with finished english basement that has 2 beds, 2.5 baths, and attached 2 car garage in the Cary Woods subdivision. The property has to offer cozy fireplace , 42" maple cabinets with lots of storage, ss appliances. Upstairs you'll have two good-sized bedrooms including the master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, walk-in-closet and en-suite with double vanity, a second bedroom with full bath. The finished english basement has a comfortable family room with large window, storage under the stairs and access to the garage.
CARY, IL
brownstoner.com

Loft-Like Bed Stuy One-Bedroom With Mantel, Shutters, Claw Foot Tub Asks $2,800

Recently renovated, this one-bedroom is not huge but it has charm and modern conveniences, including in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Located in an elegant three-unit stone townhouse at 784 Putnam Avenue in Bed Stuy, the top floor rental — at one time an upper bedroom floor — was opened up and has a loft-like feel. Vintage details include the hardwood floor, window surrounds, shutters, a wood mantel and clawfoot tub.
REAL ESTATE
bhhschicago.com

181 Hazelnut Drive #181

Come and see this beautiful end unit townhome with all the upgrades. Two story entrance. Large living room with fireplace. Updated kitchen with pantry closet, tile backsplash and updated counter tops. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. 6 panel doors. Updated lighting. Updated bathrooms. 1st floor laundry. 1 car attached garage with extra parking. Patio for outdoor entertaining. Great area! Minutes from 90/390 and metra down the street. Don't miss this one!
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Onalaska Post

Onalaska Post

Onalaska, WA
35
Followers
305
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Onalaska Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy