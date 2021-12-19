On the hunt for a home in Onalaska? These houses are on the market

(Onalaska, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Onalaska than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

125 Rainier Drive, Salkum, 98582 3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,719 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome to this beautiful newer custom home on Parklike 2 acres. Stunning mountain views! Bright & open living/kitchen area with vaulted ceiling. Large kitchen island with cooktop, lots of cabinet & counter space. Gleaming marble countertops. Main floor features formal dining room, office, master bedroom with walk-in closet & private bath + another bedroom with full hall bath. Upstairs features large bonus, bedroom & full bath. Spacious concrete driveway is great for extra parking. Lots of room to park your RV/Boat. Separate entrance for RV Parking with full hook-up including power, water & drain. Whole house water filtration system. Furnace with heat pump & A/C. Surrounded by beautiful homes! Short 10 minute drive to popular Mayfield Lake.

1205 State Route 122, Silver Creek, 98585 4 Beds 2 Baths | $545,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,798 Square Feet | Built in 1962

The very best of country living right on the property. 4 bdrm ranch with updated kitchen, bath, and floor. Energy-efficient home with a concrete foundation. Soak in the hot tub while enjoying the view, and listening to a stream running through. Invite your friends! It offers one full RV hookup and one with a power hookup. A huge barn and a 40x60 shop with concrete floor, 220v electricity. Bring all of your toys. Abundant recreational opportunities are nearby. This home has so much to offer!

