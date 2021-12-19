ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollandale, MS

Take a look at these homes for sale in Hollandale

Hollandale Today
Hollandale Today
 2 days ago

(Hollandale, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hollandale than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s2mcJ_0dR5ahsa00

84 Deer Park Road Road, Anguilla, 38721

4 Beds 5 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,252 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Attention INVESTORS!!! Huge home located in Anguilla, MS next to the Sunflower River sitting on one acre that needs your TLC! 4 bedrooms/3 baths with a possible additional 1/2 bath. Foundation seems solid but house needs some rehabilitation. Would be great get-a-way for hunters who like to hunt the Delta or would make a great family home. With a little elbow grease this property can shine! Call your realtor today and make an appointment to see it.

For open house information, contact Melanie Starnes, Milner Realty Inc. at 601-941-1622

Copyright © 2021 MLS United. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MGCMLSMS-4003933)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHc9u_0dR5ahsa00

1009 Sunset Circle, Newport, 38721

3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,477 Square Feet | Built in None

Very nice spacious home. This home has 3 bedrooms with bonus room 3 bathrooms, kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, alarm system has 2 heat pumps (energy efficient "Carrier" ) Has fenced in back yard with storage building, new roof. Cable and wifi available. Conveniently located to shopping, movie theaters, lakes, mountains and area attractions.

For open house information, contact Freda Sharp, Prime Mountain Properties at 865-453-4049

Copyright © 2021 Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMARTN-245228)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
City
Hollandale, MS
City
Anguilla, MS
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ms#Tlc#Milner Realty Inc
Hollandale Today

Hollandale Today

Hollandale, MS
55
Followers
266
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hollandale Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy