Check out these homes for sale in Carrabelle now

125 Skimmer Dr, Carrabelle, 32322 3 Beds 4 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,520 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Meticulously maintained home overlooking the 7th Green at St. James Bay. Nicely landscaped with a private courtyard, this home features quartz countertops, stainless applicances & tile floors throughout the first floor which includes the master bedroom and bath. Each of the 3 bedrooms has a private bath & there is a half bath downstairs for entertaining. The open floor plan features the kitchen/dining area overlooking the living room with french doors leading to an attractive screened portch with stone floors. There is an attached garage & private back courtyard/patio connected to the front yard by a paved walkway. The views of the beautifully kept golf course are very pretty & there is a private waterfront facility for homeowners. Relax by the pool or enjoy the restaurant, bar, tennis, golf, pickle ball, gym & sunsets by the bay!

911 Sunset Cir, Carrabelle, 32322 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,999,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,247 Square Feet | Built in 2007

TRULY REMARKABLE CUSTOM BUILT HOME RIGHT ON THE RIVER WITH ACCESS TO THE GULF OF MEXICO! THIS HOME BOASTS A FLOATING CONCRETE DOCK WITH TWO REMOTE CONTROLLED BOAT LIFTS.SEPARATE ELECTRICAL AND GAS LINE RUN FOR FUTURE SUMMER KITCHEN IN BACKYARD. DOCK ALONE COST $100,000 TO BUILD. THIS HOME IS STUNNING WITH PINE HARDWOODS, WALLS AND CEILINGS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LIVING AREAS OF THE HOME AS WELL AS SEPARATE OFFICE OVERLOOKING THE RIVER. 25' SOARING CEILINGS IN FOYER AND DEN WITH STACKED STONE FIREPLACE AND CUSTOMIZED CYPRESS MANTEL. COFFERED CEILINGS. BEAUTIFUL GOURMET KITCHEN WITH THERMADOR GAS RANGE. THIS QUALITY BUILT HOME SHOWS WONDERFULLY. 3 CAR GARAGE WITH PLENTY OF STORAGE AND WOODEN WALLS FOR HANGING ALL YOUR TOOLS. OWNER PAID $872,000 FOR THE LOT AND HAS OVER $2,200,000 AT HIS BUILDER'S COST IN THE CONSTRUCTION. LANDSCAPED YARD.

219 Ante-Beppum Loop, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 2 Baths | $217,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre Construction, Picture is of the house next door. Home near the Beach! Great location, close to town, just 30 minutes from St. George Island or Apalachicola. This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath home has an open floor plan. Hardie Board Siding, Metel Roof, Concrete driveway, Landscaped yard. House to be completed December 2021.

1005 Ne 3Rd St, Carrabelle, 32322 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Single Family Residence | 824 Square Feet | Built in 1978

City water and sewer, close to downtown festivals the Carrabelle river , short distance to the gulf of Mexico , close to white sugar sand beaches including ST.George Island and Apalachicola grab the rods and the boat this is a keeper call today to view!!

