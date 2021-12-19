ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, KS

Take a look at these homes on the market in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Daily
Hillsboro Daily
 2 days ago

(Hillsboro, KS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MlCxL_0dR5af7800

316 N Cedar St, Hillsboro, 67063

1 Bed 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Very unconventional home! Was a church, a business, and now zoned as residential! Great price for .57 acre, with 3 30 x 48 gutter connected, or 90 x 48! Poly carbonate siding, only needs plastic on roofs for greenhouse. Or you can create whatever you wish with the 3 greenhouses! The bedroom and living room are one big room! You may split it to whatever size you wish! 31 x 26.6 Needs a shower or tub to be full bath, and kitchen can be in small room, or this can be converted to the bedroom? Extra space is upstairs. Ladder staircase in kitchen. This home can be whatever you dream! Grow your own organic foods! Sell some at the farmer's market!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BmfFD_0dR5af7800

205 S Kennedy St, Hillsboro, 67063

5 Beds 3 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Custom built home 46 years ago, this home has special touches throughout. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths on upper level, 1 bedroom and bath (plus laundry) on lower level, and 1 bedroom and game room in the basement, finished with egress window! Places to gather are living room, dining room and kitchen, family room on lower floor, plus pool table/game room in basement! There's even a hidden craft table and storage on lower level!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eunxY_0dR5af7800

109 S Lincoln Unit B, Hillsboro, 67063

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 887 Square Feet | Built in 1987

HALF OF DUPLEX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbwEe_0dR5af7800

2520 Frontier Rd, Canton, 67428

2 Beds 0 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,159 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Remarks - Everyone loves the country - here is your chance! Great little farmhouse with amazing views. Main floor features large kitchen with dining space, pantry, full bath, laundry, living room and den/office. 2 bedrooms upstairs with great storage and original woodwork. New electrical service to the house installed 2017. 2 car oversized garage with workshop area and breezeway to house. Area for horses or pets, with fencing.

