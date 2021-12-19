Take a look at these homes for sale in Haskell

(Haskell, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Haskell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1704 N Avenue G, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,666 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Great small town living in this well maintained brick home! This beautiful three bedroom has two living areas, and two remodeled baths. The master suite has a tiled walk-in shower and decorative lighting. This family home is located in a very nice neighborhood in northern Haskell. Exterior features include a covered back patio, an extra carport and a shop or storage building. A sprinkler system and your own water well are an added bonus with this home. Lots of extra touches come with this one. Make this yours today. Call Lisa to view this home at 325-668-2385.

303 N Avenue D, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,923 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Calling ALL investors! Lots of potential with this almost 2,000 square foot home. It is conveniently located a few blocks from downtown Haskell and the high school. Call us today for more information or to schedule a showing!

1606 Derrick Drive, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,589 Square Feet | Built in 1996

An open floorplan, vaulted ceilings, and freestanding pellet stove are what you will find in this lovely home on Derrick Drive in Haskell. Located on the western side of town, this beautiful, brick home is warm and welcoming. Complete with two great-size, guest bedrooms, a full guest bathroom, a large master ensuite, and walk-in closets the home would be perfect for a family. The oversized corner lot has mature trees, a two-car attached garage, and excellent curb appeal. This lovely addition is quiet, secluded, and would make a first-time home buyer's or retiree's dreams a reality. Call soon to make an appointment to see this magnificent home today.

299 Grisham Road, Haskell, 79521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Super nice place for privacy on the Stamford Lake. almost an acre of land with tons of room to have friends over. 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile home. lots of space on the inside. with an awesome huge covered back porch that has the best view of the area and you have a water way running behind the house that has cattails for fishing but wide enough for you to dock your boat in between runs to the lake. 2 portable carports and a super nice workshop with electricity but could be converted to a guest house. also has an electric plug set up for a travel trailer guest. call and make this you piece of heaven for retirement or weekend getaway!!!

