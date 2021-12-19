Take a look at these homes on the Townsend market now

(Townsend, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Townsend. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

210 Hope Drive, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $428,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 2019

What a great newer custom home this is! 1750 sq feet of custom finishes boasting 3 large bedrooms with walk in closets, 2 baths and all main level living. The master suite is complete with a beautiful master bath and a large walk in closet. The kitchen is fit for entertaining with vaulted ceilings, a gorgeous island and newer appliances. The open floor plan feels amazing in this house and just efficiently makes sense. This home is insulated well and is fitted with high end windows and doors. Already installed is the AC unit and a radon mitigation system. The large laundry room doubles as a cute boot room that connects the house to the huge garage. This garage easily fits 3 vehicles and is ready for the toys! The metal finishes accenting the patio add to the curb appeal.

320 Filson Road, Winston, 59647 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,449,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,146 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Privacy, Seclusion, and views galore! This 50 acre agricultural property has stunning views of the Big Belt and Elkhorn Mountains. Nestled in the trees near a creek and springs, this property is perfect for grazing horses and cattle. The custom home is very spacious and beautiful. The large windows create an amazing outlet to the lovely setting. There is a vast amount of storage in this home and the three car garage is finished and heated. There is a horse barn with a tack room as well as a large storage shed. The property is just a few minutes Canyon Ferry Lake and White Earth Campground. There is a boat launch that you could be to within five minutes. The property is only about 22 miles from a major airport, hospital, and shopping.

10 Woodchuck Loop, Townsend, 59644 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Manufactured Home | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful, spacious 2021 built Manufactured home on a permanent foundation on 1.38 acres with great views just outside Townsend. Move in and start living in this spacious one-level 3 bed, 2 bath home. Cook up a storm in the open kitchen with tons of counter space and large island. Entertain in the living room with large windows and views of the mountains. Second family room gives everyone a place to spread out. Large owner en suite with soaking tub and tiled shower with glass enclosure. 24x24 shop/shed for your projects, an office, or for additional living space. Live in the heart of Montana recreation with Canyon Ferry Lake just minutes away and tons of hunting, hiking and outdoor fun to be had in the surrounding mountains. Cell service and Internet available.

312 N Cedar, Townsend, 59644 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Great 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom house with a lot of recent updates. Located close to the schools and all the other amenities Townsend has to offer. Schedule your showing today!

