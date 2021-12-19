Check out these homes on the Roundup market now

(Roundup, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roundup will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

351 Johnnys Coal Rd, Roundup, 59072 5 Beds 2 Baths | $788,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,540 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Very private ranchette in the Bull Mountains. This is one of the best settings we have listed in the Bull Mountains, very usable land with lots of trees and open hay meadows. Comfortable home with lawn and garden area. 2 detached shop/garage with attached carports, set of corrals, loafing shed and storage sheds. Hunting cabin.

For open house information, contact Carlos Davey, U Bar S Real Estate at 406-652-1151

10 Pleasant Grove, Roundup, 59072 1 Bed 1 Bath | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Your Montana sanctuary awaits! Newly built cabin and multiple buildings on your secluded forest in the Bull Mountains, only 35 minutes from Billings International Airport. The property spans 37 acres of pine groves, grassy meadows and hilltop bluffs, all on a private, gated road. The main cabin was built in 2020 with energy efficiency top of mind. A wood stove easily heats the home in winter, but a propane forced air furnace is ready for back-up. Excellent insulation keeps the house cool in summer temps, but central air can help on the hottest days. In addition to the main house, a bunk cabin with running water is a superb retreat space for guests. The tool shed is your hub for all new construction on the land. No building permits required! Just septic and an electrical inspection in this county. A good well means plenty of water for future expansion. Fiber optic cable coming soon!

For open house information, contact Michael Leo, Keller Williams Yellowstone Properties at 406-655-0005

168 Old Divide Road, Roundup, 59072 3 Beds 5 Baths | $279,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1994

LOOK NEW PRICE - TAKE A LOOK! Country living on 11 beautiful fenced acres with 3-Bedroom - 2-Bath home - move in ready. Large shop garage. Lots of good grass, ready for your animals. Great access with paved road - on a bus route to the property. Good location - country living just 30 miles drive time to Billings MT or 20 miles drive to Roundup, Mt. Excellent water well, Must see to appreciate

For open house information, contact Kenneth Minnie, Big M Realty LLC at 406-323-3111