Top homes for sale in Hagerstown

(Hagerstown, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hagerstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2631 S Main Street, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This home has a beautiful family room with a cozy gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Next up is a nice dining /kitchen space in an open concept for easy access. A large bath with an attached laundry room make it both convenient and functional. The home has 3 bedrooms and is sure to be the perfect space for your family. When you include the huge 2+ car detached garage with attic storage, this house can be your next home.

1125 W County Road 400 South, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This lovely all brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and two living spaces. It has a beautiful fenced in backyard and an open deck great for entertaining! Don't miss out on this opportunity of country living but still living close to town.

1394 W Emerald Drive, New Castle, 47362 4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ready for Christmas, this home would make an awesome present. This 4br, 2ba home is move in ready. Great location in Westwood Schools. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Immediate occupancy. Must see!

3033 East County Road 550 N, New Castle, 47362 3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Settlers looking for a lovely abode in New Castle, I present to you a delightful 3BD, 2 BTH positioned in a peaceful and welcoming neighborhood near Summit Lake Reservoir. As you approach this home you are instantly greeted by lovely greenery. Upon entering, you’ll be awestruck by the open layout and comfy interior. Fall in love with the classical kitchen featuring full wooden cabinetry, and a well-lit dining area. Evening entertainment can be sorted out back with endless opportunities on your own full acre of land or over by the lake. If you’re looking for a home that is well-maintained and walking distance to Summit Lake, look no further than 3033 E County Road 550 N. Swing by and stay a while or forever!

