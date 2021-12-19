ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, IN

Top homes for sale in Hagerstown

Hagerstown News Beat
Hagerstown News Beat
 2 days ago

(Hagerstown, IN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hagerstown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24By2z_0dR5aahV00

2631 S Main Street, New Castle, 47362

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This home has a beautiful family room with a cozy gas fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Next up is a nice dining /kitchen space in an open concept for easy access. A large bath with an attached laundry room make it both convenient and functional. The home has 3 bedrooms and is sure to be the perfect space for your family. When you include the huge 2+ car detached garage with attic storage, this house can be your next home.

For open house information, contact Mike McKown, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Eastern Indiana Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MEINAR-202144348)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ApWTK_0dR5aahV00

1125 W County Road 400 South, New Castle, 47362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,322 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This lovely all brick home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and two living spaces. It has a beautiful fenced in backyard and an open deck great for entertaining! Don't miss out on this opportunity of country living but still living close to town.

For open house information, contact Mike McKown, F.C. Tucker/Crossroads Real Estate at 765-521-9464

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Eastern Indiana Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MEINAR-202144927)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A83Rc_0dR5aahV00

1394 W Emerald Drive, New Castle, 47362

4 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Ready for Christmas, this home would make an awesome present. This 4br, 2ba home is move in ready. Great location in Westwood Schools. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen. Immediate occupancy. Must see!

For open house information, contact Rich Lee, RE/MAX Real Estate Groups at 765-288-0400

Copyright © 2021 Mid-Eastern Indiana Association of Realtor MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MEINAR-202150988)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5JnU_0dR5aahV00

3033 East County Road 550 N, New Castle, 47362

3 Beds 2 Baths | $164,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Settlers looking for a lovely abode in New Castle, I present to you a delightful 3BD, 2 BTH positioned in a peaceful and welcoming neighborhood near Summit Lake Reservoir. As you approach this home you are instantly greeted by lovely greenery. Upon entering, you’ll be awestruck by the open layout and comfy interior. Fall in love with the classical kitchen featuring full wooden cabinetry, and a well-lit dining area. Evening entertainment can be sorted out back with endless opportunities on your own full acre of land or over by the lake. If you’re looking for a home that is well-maintained and walking distance to Summit Lake, look no further than 3033 E County Road 550 N. Swing by and stay a while or forever!

For open house information, contact Dah-Metrie Shaw, Trueblood Real Estate at 317-288-5148

Copyright © 2021 MIBOR Service Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MIBORIN-21824095)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Local
Indiana Business
City
Hagerstown, IN
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
NBC News

Trump booed after revealing he got a Covid booster shot

Former President Donald Trump drew boos from an audience in Dallas on Sunday night after revealing in an appearance with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly that he got a Covid booster shot. “Both the president and I are vaxxed,” O’Reilly said during the final stop of "The History Tour,"...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Living#Reservoir#Art#Bth
Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown News Beat

Hagerstown, IN
70
Followers
343
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hagerstown News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy